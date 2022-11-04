ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

rolltide.com

Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
aamusports.com

Ugbinada Leads Alabama A&M Bowling at Tracks Kat Klash

HOUSTON, Texas – Alabama A&M wrapped up action at Sam Houston State's Tracks Kat Klash, finishing 18-of-20 from November 4-6. The Bulldogs went 2-3 in qualifying play on Day 1, falling to Maryland Eastern Shore (921-731), Maryville (1,030-811) and McKendree (1,077-889) before defeating Alabama-Birmingham (898-835) and Upper Iowa (944-914).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
aamusports.com

Trip To Sunshine State On Tap As Alabama A&M Set To Take On Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Holding the No. 6 spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) standings, Alabama A&M women's volleyball (7-22, 6-7 SWAC) heads to the Sunshine State to take on Bethune-Cookman (5-20, 5-8 SWAC) and defending league champion Florida A&M (15-11, 12-0 SWAC) on Sunday, November 5 and 6, respectively. First serve for B-CU is set for 11 a.m. with FAMU slated for 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Decatur, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Elkmont High School basketball team will have a game with Decatur Heritage Christian Academy on November 07, 2022, 16:15:00.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Brewer Hicklen returns to North Alabama to host baseball camp

Huntsville native and Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Brewer Hicklen returned to North Alabama Saturday to host his annual baseball camp at Bob Jones High School. The 26-year-old had a monster season in the minors, batting .248 and blasting 28 home runs (including one off of Jacob deGrom) while driving in 85 runs and swiping 35 bags.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Beloved former Huntsville Havoc player passes away at age 39

Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before service Sunday. Limestone County man faces capital murder charge after allegedly shooting wife. Vernon Allred is currently behind bars at the Limestone County Jail. Scottsboro Boys Museum set to reopen this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The museum closed in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
fsrmagazine.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Indoor soccer has been cancelled

Due to school closures, the Huntsville Soccer Club announced today, November 7, that indoor soccer has been cancelled until further notice.

