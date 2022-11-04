Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
aamusports.com
Early Sets Set Tone as Alabama A&M Drops 3-0 Decision at Bethune-Cookman
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Alabama A&M (7-23, 6-8 SWAC) could never get their feet under them as they dropped a 3-0 decision by scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-23 at Bethune-Cookman (6-20, 6-8 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, November 6. B-CU jumped out to...
rolltide.com
Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
aamusports.com
Ugbinada Leads Alabama A&M Bowling at Tracks Kat Klash
HOUSTON, Texas – Alabama A&M wrapped up action at Sam Houston State's Tracks Kat Klash, finishing 18-of-20 from November 4-6. The Bulldogs went 2-3 in qualifying play on Day 1, falling to Maryland Eastern Shore (921-731), Maryville (1,030-811) and McKendree (1,077-889) before defeating Alabama-Birmingham (898-835) and Upper Iowa (944-914).
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball To Be Tested With Season Opening Trip To SEC Foe Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) women's basketball will get an early assessment on where an almost entirely new roster stands as they take on Southeastern Conference (SEC) foe Alabama (0-0, 0-0) on Monday, November 7. Game time is set for 5 p.m. in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A&M...
How Huntsville is working to bring bigger sporting events to Rocket City
The conversation focuses on the fun and games of Huntsville as music plays in the background of a Huntsville restaurant and Joel Lamp said, “I’ve got this white board in my office …” and your imagination can play along with his. Lamp is the sports manager...
aamusports.com
Trip To Sunshine State On Tap As Alabama A&M Set To Take On Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Holding the No. 6 spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) standings, Alabama A&M women's volleyball (7-22, 6-7 SWAC) heads to the Sunshine State to take on Bethune-Cookman (5-20, 5-8 SWAC) and defending league champion Florida A&M (15-11, 12-0 SWAC) on Sunday, November 5 and 6, respectively. First serve for B-CU is set for 11 a.m. with FAMU slated for 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Playoffs Round 1: Top Five Key Plays of the Week
The first week of playoffs is officially in the books for high school football and we once again saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.
Huntsville, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Huntsville. The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Huntsville High School on November 07, 2022, 13:30:00. The New Hope High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on November 07, 2022, 15:45:00.
Decatur, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WAAY-TV
Brewer Hicklen returns to North Alabama to host baseball camp
Huntsville native and Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Brewer Hicklen returned to North Alabama Saturday to host his annual baseball camp at Bob Jones High School. The 26-year-old had a monster season in the minors, batting .248 and blasting 28 home runs (including one off of Jacob deGrom) while driving in 85 runs and swiping 35 bags.
WAFF
Beloved former Huntsville Havoc player passes away at age 39
Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before service Sunday. Limestone County man faces capital murder charge after allegedly shooting wife. Vernon Allred is currently behind bars at the Limestone County Jail. Scottsboro Boys Museum set to reopen this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The museum closed in...
fsrmagazine.com
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville law firm hosts Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Tyler Mann Injury Law is planning to gift a $200 grocery gift card to 10 Alabama families through a random drawing.
Football coaches Paul Benefield, Trent Taylor, Mike Robertson among 2023 HoF class
Longtime football coaches Paul Benefield of Fyffe, Mike Robertson of Hokes Bluff and Trent Taylor of Andalusia are among 13 major contributors selected for induction into the 2023 class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. The induction will take place at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
doppleronline.ca
Indoor soccer has been cancelled
Due to school closures, the Huntsville Soccer Club announced today, November 7, that indoor soccer has been cancelled until further notice. Sign up here to receive our email digest with links to our most recent stories. Local news in your inbox three times per week!
Libertarian candidates in Madison County hold political forum ahead of midterms
Less than 72 hours away from the midterm elections and Libertarian candidates in Madison county are making their rounds. Candidates gathered at InnerSpace Brewing Co. in Huntsville Saturday afternoon for a political forum.
Meet Brooke Mooney, the Black Huntsville bartender recently honored by Jack Daniel’s
A Black bartender from Huntsville was recently featured for their contribution to the industry thanks to Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Culture Shakers program. Brooke Mooney was one of six bartenders featured in the 2022 program, which is an initiative by Jack Daniel’s designed to highlight Black and Latinx bartenders.
