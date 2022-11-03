ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Willie Brown’s Boozy Election Day Party Is Back

Willie Brown’s annual Election Day party is for everyone: mods, progs, democratic socialists, YIMBYs and NIMBYs, political wags and the people who love them and can’t stand them. The festivities at John’s Grill will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and free food and beverages, including wine, will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Our mostly white and wealthy community should stop patting its own back for its 'diversity' and 'liberalism'

Ami Chen Mills and Lynda Marín disagree with Lookout's endorsements and insist we need more emphasis on diversity. They say the Santa Cruz community needs to do more to elevate progressive voices and openly discuss "issues of class, wealth, poverty and the forces of gentrification that create a homogenous, increasingly wealthy and, therefore, mostly white society."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
multihousingnews.com

BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project

Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Community Coalition Says ‘No’ to Coal Money in Oakland Mayor’s Race

No Coal in Oakland, a grassroots coalition of community, faith, and environmental justice groups are denouncing an attempt by coal terminal developers to influence the Oakland mayor’s race with over $600,000 of out-of-town money. Rallying last Thursday at developer Phil Tagami’s office at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

5 Things You Should Know About San Francisco’s Indigenous Past & Present

In San Francisco, the local Indigenous population share is tiny: Just 0.5% of the city self-identifies as American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to 2021 Census Bureau estimates. Nonetheless, the Bay Area has one of the biggest urban American Indian populations—in part because of the Indian Relocation Act of 1956—and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty

San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
SAN JOSE, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

