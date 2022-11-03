Read full article on original website
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
sfstandard.com
Willie Brown’s Boozy Election Day Party Is Back
Willie Brown’s annual Election Day party is for everyone: mods, progs, democratic socialists, YIMBYs and NIMBYs, political wags and the people who love them and can’t stand them. The festivities at John’s Grill will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and free food and beverages, including wine, will...
Our mostly white and wealthy community should stop patting its own back for its 'diversity' and 'liberalism'
Ami Chen Mills and Lynda Marín disagree with Lookout's endorsements and insist we need more emphasis on diversity. They say the Santa Cruz community needs to do more to elevate progressive voices and openly discuss "issues of class, wealth, poverty and the forces of gentrification that create a homogenous, increasingly wealthy and, therefore, mostly white society."
santaclaranews.org
How to File Complaints About 49ers’ Paid Canvassers Asking to Turn in Ballots for Voters
Some residents have made comments about how paid canvassers that they don’t know are asking them if they want help filling out and returning their ballots. According to one Santa Claran who engaged in conversation with a paid canvasser, the 49ers are paying them $30 per hour to walk for Anthony Becker, Raj Chahal, and Karen Hardy.
48hills.org
None of the district attorney’s supporters care about allegations of a major ethical breach
By now, anyone who is paying attention to local politics knows that the ethical issues around District Attorney Brooke Jenkins just got a lot deeper. Jenkins was already under fire—and possibly under investigation by the state Bar—for the money she collected from a committee that had links to the recall campaign while she was stumping for the recall.
sfstandard.com
Parks Chief to Cal Academy: ‘Regrettable Lack of Leadership’ on Climate Efforts
The head of the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park sent a letter in September that “cordially invited” parks chief Phil Ginsburg to a meeting relating to the museum’s new mission to “regenerate the natural world” in San Francisco. The invitation got a...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
multihousingnews.com
BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project
Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
postnewsgroup.com
Community Coalition Says ‘No’ to Coal Money in Oakland Mayor’s Race
No Coal in Oakland, a grassroots coalition of community, faith, and environmental justice groups are denouncing an attempt by coal terminal developers to influence the Oakland mayor’s race with over $600,000 of out-of-town money. Rallying last Thursday at developer Phil Tagami’s office at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank...
calmatters.network
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
sfstandard.com
5 Things You Should Know About San Francisco’s Indigenous Past & Present
In San Francisco, the local Indigenous population share is tiny: Just 0.5% of the city self-identifies as American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to 2021 Census Bureau estimates. Nonetheless, the Bay Area has one of the biggest urban American Indian populations—in part because of the Indian Relocation Act of 1956—and...
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty
San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
Legendary San Francisco Italian restaurant Original Joe's plans East Bay expansion
Perhaps San Francisco's most legendary Italian American eatery is expanding to the East Bay.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
Twitter lays off over 700 SF employees
Twitter laid off over 700 members of its staff this week, according to documents obtained by KRON4 News.
Benicia citizens say Valero refinery pumping too much influence into City Council election
Dozens gathered at Benicia’s town center on Wednesday evening to decry what they are calling “malicious” campaigning by the owners of the town’s refinery, Valero, which they say is trying to influence Tuesday’s election. Carrying signs that read “Valero: Big Bucks Run Amok” and “Stop...
harkeraquila.com
Harker students host San Jose Mayoral Campaign in collaboration with Yerba Buena High School
Harker and Yerba Buena High School students hosted representatives of San Jose mayoral candidates Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan’s political team in a youth campaign forum at the Cambrian Branch Library on Oct. 25. Sahngwie Yim (10), Valerie Li (10), KJ Williams (12), Kris Estrada (12) and Sara Bhowmick...
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
