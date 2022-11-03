Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Calculating the odds of a 500% hike
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native token of Ethereum, ETH is prepared to experience a big price increase in contrast to its primary rival, Bitcoin, in the days before the beginning of 2023. The majority of the bullish indications are contained in the well-known technical configuration known as the “cup-and-handle” pattern. It appears when the price moves lower while maintaining a common resistance level and recovers in a U-shape (cup) (neckline).
ambcrypto.com
Plotting XRP’s potential targets as it attempts to break into high volatility
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP found a solid rebounding trigger from the $0.44 support, can the buyers sustain a rally?. The altcoin’s MVRV ratio and Funding rates corroborated the recently elevated buying pressure...
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap looks strongly bullish, here is why a move past $8 is likely
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Uniswap posted remarkable gains since the drop to $5.4 in mid-October. It also flipped its lower timeframe market structure to bullish and retested $6 as support. With sentiment in the altcoin market somewhat bullish in the past few days, can UNI maintain its run of form and climb to $8-$8.2?
ambcrypto.com
Fantom [FTM]: Unravelling the effects of 24-hour gains on its future trajectory
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Fantom reclaimed critical support levels over the past 24 hours and exhibited a bullish inclination. FTM’s funding rates marked an improvement while they stood positive on most exchanges.
ambcrypto.com
Can Bitcoin’s [BTC] seller exhaustion give way to bullish pressure
Bitcoin [BTC] traders closely watching its price action, especially over the last few days, may have noticed a slowdown in its sell pressure. Could this be a sign that it might be about to resume the upside or is this yet another recess before the bulls resume control?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the L2’s success push it beyond $20?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon, registered impressive growth last month. The altcoin has surged by more than 23% since the beginning of October.
ambcrypto.com
How these plans might be instrumental to USDC’s near-term growth
According to a tweet shared on the 3rd of November, Circle’s (The issuer of the stablecoin USDC) cross-chain transfer protocol will go live on Ethereum and Avalanche by the end of this year. The cross-chain transfer protocol will effectively teleport USDC from one ecosystem to another, maximizing capital efficiency and streamlining the user experience.
ambcrypto.com
Here’s the but of the FUD around Bitcoin mining
Bitcoin mining continues to show signs of volatility. With increasing costs to mine and unpredictable revenues, will the interest in mining continue to grow or will miners move on to greener proof-of-work pastures?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Bitcoin [BTC] for 2022-2023. One of the reasons behind the...
ambcrypto.com
Why BNB’s latest development could be the reason behind flocking investors
BNB recently announced their 31st Launchpool project, titled Hashflow. Through this launchpool, crypto investors will be able to raise funds for the Hashflow project. In return, they will receive interest on their deposits. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Jumping into the launch “pool”...
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Gauging SOL’s ability to induce breakout rally in the coming days
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana climbed above its EMA ribbons to exhibit an increased buying edge. The altcoin’s Open Interest and price saw a slight uptick over the day. Solana’s [SOL] rebound...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] may be leading on this front, but on others…
With 622 daily average GitHub commits, Cardano [ADA] is now leading other blockchains with the most development activity in the last 30 days, new data has revealed. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Cardano [ADA] for 2023-24 Leading layer 1 network Ethereum [ETH] was ranked 9th with 271 daily...
ambcrypto.com
Fantom: The good and bad of Cronje’s ‘return’ on your FTM investments
Following Andre Cronje’s return to the Fantom Foundation [FTM] as “Vice President of Memes,” the last 24 hours have been marked by a surge in the altcoin’s price and the amount of FTM traded. Cronje’s appointment as the Vice President of Memes of the Fantom Foundation...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum rallies past crucial resistance, can it push to $2,000 this month
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum pushes upward but nears higher timeframe resistance levels. Bulls can look to ride the trend upward but must also be keen on booking profits. A week ago, Ethereum...
ambcrypto.com
Could L2s be the key to Ethereum’s growth over the next quarter
Ethereum [ETH] has been facing a lot of volatility over the past few months after the Merge. However, it appears that L2s on the Ethereum network could be of assistance in this period of uncertainty. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2022-2023. According to data provided...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: Is $200 too long a shot for XLM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. One of the best platforms for facilitating faster and simpler international financial transactions, Stellar runs on a decentralized on-chain protocol. Stellar users transact in Lumens (XLM), its own cryptocurrency, for trading purposes. Individuals, instead of organizations, are more interested in Stellar as a platform for small-amount payments. Due to its simple user interface, it is becoming increasingly popular.
ambcrypto.com
These updates might just make AAVE holders dream of better days…
On 2 November, the Aave community voted to deploy the protocol on the zkSync 2.0 testnet. The proposal was originally presented by the Aave team in order to extend the decentralized lending service to the Ethereum roll-up’s testnet. The proposal was met with nearly unanimous approval from the community. Following the vote’s success, Aave will begin its migration to the latest version of the zkSync platform – A layer 2 roll-up network on Ethereum that provides faster transactions and lower costs.
ambcrypto.com
What Chainlink’s 30-day high and surge in NFT volume mean for LINK traders
Chainlink [LINK] hit a thirty-day high of $8.80 and revitalized its NFT trades volume to a new high after it fell vehemently on the second day in November. Interestingly, these developments came after Chainlink announced new digital collectible integrations. According to Chainlink, it integrated three NFT collections via its Polygon...
ambcrypto.com
How far behind is USDD in the stablecoin race? Data suggests…
USDD, Tron’s decentralized, overcollateralized stablecoin had an impressive third quarter after witnessing a chaotic Q2. Messari, a leading crypto-analytics platform, recently tweeted some metrics in relation to USDD. According to the same, the number of wallets holding USDD has grown by 5x in Q3 alone. In fact, as can...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin’s mining difficulty may be the bearer of good news for LTC investors
Litecoin’s [LTC] mining difficulty reached a new high. The mining difficulty peaked at just below 18 million hashes, as per a Litecoin Foundation post published on CoinMarketCap on 4 November. Miners compete by generating random hashes in order to find one that is less than the target set by...
ambcrypto.com
Planning to go long on BNB Chain [BNB]? Read this to get a grip on the situation
The number of active addresses on the BNB chain continued to grow over the past 90 days, according to a tweet by BNB chain’s tweet of 6 November. This development could be attributed to BNB’s significant improvement on the social front. ____________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for BNB...
Comments / 0