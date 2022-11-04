Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Everywhere All at Once: how to watch, reviews, nominations and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh movie
Michelle Yeoh stars in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a sci-fi adventure from A24 that has wowed critics and audiences.
Thinking of joining Mastodon? Here's what to expect
Mastodon might sound like the title of a killer-shark movie but it’s actually the name of Twitter’s hot new social media rival.Well, actually, “new” isn’t quite accurate – it’s actually been around for six years – but the platform is now seeing an unprecedented influx of users, and it has Elon Musk to thank for that.The Tesla founder’s controversial takeover of Twitter has sent formerly-committed tweeters running for the hills and seeking a new outlet for their public musings, memes and diatribes.Enter: Mastodon, a social network with a similar MO to its blue bird-stamped rival but with plenty of differences...
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0