ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orartswatch.org

Portland Book Festival: Short stories, apocalyptic poets, and the art of going home

On a drizzly Saturday morning with coffee in hand, I walked up the crowded steps to Portland’s First Congregational United Church of Christ. The line had started forming an hour earlier; we were all there to see one of the Portland Book Festival’s first and most popular events of the day, George Saunders and Jess Walter in conversation with OPB Morning Edition host Geoff Norcross.
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

DramaWatch: Two tales of Chinese-American life

One of the longstanding cliches of the cultural calendar has been that shows with what’s considered Black subject matter tend to clot around February, the glorified ghetto of “Black History Month.” As such subject matter has been so much in the national consciousness in recent years, Blacks trod the boards more often; the cliche is being eased out of fashion.
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

Portland Book Festival: Graphic novels are for everyone

Aaron Durán used to wait until the mood struck him, but now he treats writing comics like any other day job. “I get up, have coffee, go for a walk, and start my day,” he told me ahead of this weekend’s Portland Book Festival. “While I write within almost any medium, comics will always be my preferred form of storytelling.”
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy