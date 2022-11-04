Lusting for some Mediterranean vacay vibes with a touch of unabashed privilege and dastardly acts? White Lotus delivers. Two episodes into the second season and we’ve already been paid back everything we were promised on the merit of season one: Emmy-level acting, stupefying tension, murderous intrigue, jaw-dropping shots of the scenic Mediterranean coastline and an equally jaw-dropping shot of man-of-the-moment Theo James’ massive dong. (It’s a prosthetic, you guys.)

12 MINUTES AGO