Read full article on original website
Related
Which TV Spin-Off Was Better Than The Original Series?
Someone has to say it — Suite Life on Deck was better than The Suite Life of Zack and Cody!
All the Vacation-Ready Looks to Steal From White Lotus’ Unhinged Season 2
Lusting for some Mediterranean vacay vibes with a touch of unabashed privilege and dastardly acts? White Lotus delivers. Two episodes into the second season and we’ve already been paid back everything we were promised on the merit of season one: Emmy-level acting, stupefying tension, murderous intrigue, jaw-dropping shots of the scenic Mediterranean coastline and an equally jaw-dropping shot of man-of-the-moment Theo James’ massive dong. (It’s a prosthetic, you guys.)
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0