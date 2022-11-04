Cooper’s 2022 Concert Series continues with yet another top Texas/Red Dirt artist as Josh Ward takes the stages at Cooper's BBQ Live on Fri, Oct 28th. Some might argue whether it is having nine consecutive #1 hit singles in Texas music under his belt that has garnered Josh Ward's staying power, or that he is killing it in the social media world with over 2 million views on YouTube and over 3 million streams globally on Spotify. Maybe it’s his the string of hit singles that continue to climb the charts on a regular basis from his very successful album releases. While impressive, all those distinctions can come and go in the world of music. The reason for his staying power turns out to be quite a simple one. And that is because Josh Ward is country music blood to bone, and both Josh Ward and country music are simply not going to go away.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO