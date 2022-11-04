ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Be A Detective With Murder at Fort Concho

Everybody has a little Sherlock Holmes inside itching to show their proficiency with observation & deduction to solve a mystery of some kind. A Murder at Fort Concho is giving you that chance. Modeled after the board game “Clue”, A Murder at Fort Concho gives you the opportunity to play...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”

Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

A Handmade Texas Legend Can Be Found Right here in San Angelo

There is nothing more vital to the culture of Texans than boots and saddles. One Texas boot shop Is celebrating 100 years this year. Martin Luther Leddy started his boot and saddle-making business in 1922 in Brady. After outgrowing his original space, he moved to San Angelo in 1936. Comfortable custom-made boots were not a fashion statement in 1936. They were essential for cowboys.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

The Chicken Farm Has 2 Special Events Nov 4th & 5th

The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Another Great Show Is Coming To Coopers BBQ Live Oct 28th

Cooper’s 2022 Concert Series continues with yet another top Texas/Red Dirt artist as Josh Ward takes the stages at Cooper's BBQ Live on Fri, Oct 28th. Some might argue whether it is having nine consecutive #1 hit singles in Texas music under his belt that has garnered Josh Ward's staying power, or that he is killing it in the social media world with over 2 million views on YouTube and over 3 million streams globally on Spotify. Maybe it’s his the string of hit singles that continue to climb the charts on a regular basis from his very successful album releases. While impressive, all those distinctions can come and go in the world of music. The reason for his staying power turns out to be quite a simple one. And that is because Josh Ward is country music blood to bone, and both Josh Ward and country music are simply not going to go away.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

How San Angelo Is Super Sizing the Scary Season

If you are a fan of the scary season, then this is your year in San Angelo. Not only are there tons of events for Halloween. This year, Halloween isn't the only scary holiday. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center presents Dia de los Muertos. This colorful multi-cultural festival originated in Mexico. Just as Mexican culture is celebrated wherever people of Mexican heritage are located, this vibrant festival has spread around the world.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat

Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th

If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
BRONTE, TX
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy