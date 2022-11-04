Read full article on original website
Related
Graham-Kapowsin slams on gas pedal in second half against Mount Si, advances to 4A state tournament
The reigning 4A state champions are back in the state tournament, playing their best football at the right time of the year.
Oregon high school volleyball semifinals: 2 No. 1 seeds go down; Jesuit outlasts Nelson, will face Sheldon for 6A title
By René Ferrán The Sheldon volleyball team sat on the floor to watch the decisive moments of the other Class 6A semifinal taking place between Nelson and Jesuit. The No. 3 Irish had just punched their ticket to the first state final in program history, defeating second-seeded Westview ...
Two Comets, two Bulldogs finish XC careers at state finals
BROOKLYN – Saturday marked the final career high school meet for four area cross country runners as Mackinaw City senior twins Lars and Larissa Huffman, as well as Inland Lakes senior teammates Lauren Fenstermaker and Luci Bunker, raced in the MHSAA Division 4 state finals at Michigan International Speedway.
Herald and News
Prep football: Henley uses second-half surge to beat Crook County, move into Class 4A quarterfinals
The first half didn’t go as planned for the Henley High football team Friday night. But, thanks in large part to running back Logan Whitlock, the fourth-seeded Hornets got back on track after the intermission to win their first-round game in the Class 4A state playoffs, defeating No. 13 Crook County 47-23 at Mazama High.
SFGate
Not So Fast | De La Salle Football With Emphatic Win At Clayton Valley
For Those Who May Have Had Doubts About De La Salle Football After An Inconsistent First Nine Games, The Spartans Had An Answer Friday •. Over the last three decades, the De La Salle football team has rarely needed to deliver a statement win. After losses to three NorCal teams...
Watch: Sierra Canyon girls volleyball beats Mira Costa to win Division 1 Southern Section championship
The Trailblazers won the match 3-0
