NEW YORK – A veteran Fordham team with 466 games of experience in its starting lineup – believed to be the most among Division I schools – provided a tough test for the Yale women's basketball team Monday night in the season opener at Rose Hall Gymnasium. The Bulldogs, playing their first game with Dalila Eshe as the team's Joel E. Smilow, Class of 1954 Head Coach, countered with a 29-5 edge in bench scoring. They hung with the Rams for most of the game after allowing a 10-0 run early, but in the end Fordham held on for an 80-67 win.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO