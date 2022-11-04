ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
US News and World Report

Passenger Plane Crash-Lands Into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - A Precision Air flight carrying 39 passengers made a crash landing into Lake Victoria on Sunday while attempting to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania, the airline said. At least 26 people were rescued from the plane, the airline said in a statement. Flight PW494,...
The Guardian

Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies

Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
Reuters

U.S. stocks slip as China sticks to pandemic policy

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to oil and commodities.
US News and World Report

Investor 3D Urges Sapporo Holdings External Directors to Seek Business Overhaul

TOKYO (Reuters) -Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners has urged external directors of Sapporo Holdings to take the lead in reassessing a revitalisation plan for the Japanese beer company, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. The fund said in the letter, dated Nov. 3, it was "deeply disappointed" by an...
getnews.info

Anti-reflective Coatings Market Size 2022-2027 | Industry Overview, Share, Trends and Forecast

The global Anti-reflective Coatings Market size reached US$ 4.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.47 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027. Anti-reflective Coatings Market Overview. The latest research study “Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends,...
US News and World Report

COP27 Kicks off With Deal to Discuss Climate Compensation

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Delegates from nearly 200 countries kicked off the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Sunday with an agreement to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming, placing the controversial topic on the agenda for the first time since climate talks began decades ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy