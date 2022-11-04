Russia’s loss of aircraft in Ukraine is likely much faster than their ability to manufacture new ones, according to a damning British intelligence report released Monday. The military update cited comments made by Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claiming that Russia has already lost over twice the number of aircraft in Ukraine than in the Soviet-Afghan War, with some 278 aircraft allegedly destroyed in Ukraine compared with 119 in the 1979-1989 conflict in Afghanistan. “Whilst we cannot independently verify these figures, Russia’s continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones,” the British defense ministry said. “This is unlikely to change in the next few months. Russia’s aircraft losses likely significantly outstrip their capacity to manufacture new airframes. The time required for the training of competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 07 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/nOk01oHSNN🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bmQn6FHZYH— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

18 MINUTES AGO