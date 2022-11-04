Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
US News and World Report
Train Crosses North Korea Border Into Russia After Arms Report, Think Tank Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery. The 38 North project,...
Russia Has Already Lost Twice as Many Aircraft in Ukraine than in 10-Year Afghan War—Intel
Russia’s loss of aircraft in Ukraine is likely much faster than their ability to manufacture new ones, according to a damning British intelligence report released Monday. The military update cited comments made by Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claiming that Russia has already lost over twice the number of aircraft in Ukraine than in the Soviet-Afghan War, with some 278 aircraft allegedly destroyed in Ukraine compared with 119 in the 1979-1989 conflict in Afghanistan. “Whilst we cannot independently verify these figures, Russia’s continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones,” the British defense ministry said. “This is unlikely to change in the next few months. Russia’s aircraft losses likely significantly outstrip their capacity to manufacture new airframes. The time required for the training of competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 07 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/nOk01oHSNN🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bmQn6FHZYH— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Troops Fire on Russians With Captured Weapons Near Key City
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired at Russian targets near the key eastern city of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area that Moscow is trying hard to capture. Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks against Bakhmut and nearby Avdiivka in the Donetsk...
Get them on social media and keep it authentic, Gen-Z consultants advise candidates
After Generation Z voters turned out in record numbers in 2020, a nascent but growing crop of consulting firms hopes to help candidates better reach an electorate skeptical of more traditional appeals. “The Gen Z electorate can make or break the election in some of our key races,” said Ashley...
‘Everyone will be watching’: US midterms cast a long shadow over Cop27
Some fear the outcome of the 8 November elections might derail US leadership on the global climate crisis. For Joe Biden, the United Nations climate summit in Egypt is the crowning stage to trumpet the US finally passing major legislation to slow dangerous global heating. But the thoughts of the US president and delegates from around the world are likely to nervously flit to events 6,000 miles (9,65km) away – knife-edge midterm elections back in America.
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
US News and World Report
Easing Hong Kong's COVID Curbs, Opening China Border Top Bankers' Wish List -HKMA Chief
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global executives want to see a further easing of Hong Kong's COVID-19 restrictions and it's crucial for the China border to reopen so the financial hub can reconnect with the mainland, the head of the city's de facto central bank told Reuters. Speaking on the city's...
US News and World Report
More Sanctions Against Haitian Political Elites Are Coming -Canada Foreign Minister
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti's political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. "Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites," Melanie Joly told Reuters by telephone after...
US News and World Report
Iran Lawmakers Demand Severe Punishment for 'Rioters' as Protests Rage
DUBAI (Reuters) -Hardline Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on Sunday to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been...
US News and World Report
China Opposes Canada's Order on Lithium Mining Investments
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. In a statement, China's commerce ministry said it urged...
US News and World Report
Scholz: Xi Opposing Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Reason Enough to Visit China
BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was heavily criticised for a trip to Beijing this week, said on Saturday his and Chinese President Xi Jinping's joint statement opposing the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine had been reason enough for the visit. Scholz's comments came a day after his...
US News and World Report
Russian-Installed Kherson Authorities Say No Electricity, Water in City After 'Sabotage'
(Reuters) -The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said on Sunday that a number of settlements, including Kherson city had lost water and power supplies after what it said was an act of "sabotage". In a statement on Telegram, the Russian-installed Kherson administration said that electricity and water supplies were...
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Apologises for Halloween Crush, Vows Justice
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol apologised on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems. The Oct. 29 crush killed 156 people, mostly in their twenties...
US News and World Report
U.S. Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia It's Open to Talks -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with...
US News and World Report
Conflicting Reports of Curfew in Ukraine's Kherson
(Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in the Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Friday that a curfew had been imposed in the city but then swiftly backtracked and said no such limits were in place. The Russian-installed deputy governor of the region, Kirill Stremousov, said in a video message on...
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
CNN — With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Twitter Spews Lies Across the World
ROSEMONT, Illinois (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world. Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday but said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.
US News and World Report
Biden Aide Held Talks With Russian Officials Amid Nuclear Tensions - WSJ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The newspaper cited U.S. and allied officials as saying...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
Comments / 0