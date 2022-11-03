Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
COP27 app gives Egypt’s Sisi access to every move attendees make
Egyptian authorities have unveiled a COP27 application to "help" participants at the climate change summit in Sharm El Skeikh, which ends on November 18. But NGOs and cybersecurity experts warn that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s regime can very easily and effectively use the app to surveil attendees, including top diplomats and Egyptian activists.
France 24
Oath Keepers militia founder denies planning January 6 attack on US Capitol
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes denied Monday in his sedition trial that his organization planned the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, calling those who entered the building "stupid." He admitted under questioning by prosecutors that he has a history of opposing authorities and backing civil disobedience to...
France 24
Egypt has days to save jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah's life, Amnesty chief warns
Amnesty International's head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of one of the country's leading rights activists from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days. Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes...
France 24
Ukraine warns of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of more potential Russian attacks on his country's energy infrastructure. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This live page is no longer being updated. For more of our coverage of the war in...
France 24
Hackers targeted critics of Qatar World Cup, says British investigation
An India-based computer hacking gang targeted critics of the Qatar World Cup, an investigation by British journalists said on Sunday, as the Qatari government furiously denied it had played any part in commissioning the eavesdropping. A database leaked to Britain's Sunday Times and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed the...
White House should call for regime change in Iran and take sanctions relief off the table, report says
Iran expert Tzvi Kahn says the Biden administration should take the possibility of sanctions relief for Iran off the table and explicitly call for regime change in the country.
France 24
Climate justice at COP27: ‘Richer countries cannot turn their backs on this’
The UN's annual climate change conference grows more urgent every year. With just over 1.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the world is already seeing devastating consequences. As COP27 opens in Egypt, we discuss the stakes at this year's summit with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She explains that current pledges remain largely insufficient and calls on G20 countries – responsible for more than 75 percent of carbon emissions – to ensure climate justice. Her message to all those disappointed with current climate action: Elect leaders who will be sure to make it a priority.
France 24
Armenia, Azerbaijan hold US sponsored talks hours after new border shootout
Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks on Monday, mediated by the United States, just hours after a fresh shootout along their troubled border in a conflict which has left hundreds dead in recent months. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of the rival nations. "The United...
France 24
‘I’m very worried’: Mother of jailed Egyptian activist on hunger strike wants action
Detained Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah’s decision to escalate a hunger strike in prison to a refusal to drink water has raised the stakes and shone a spotlight on human rights violations as Egypt hosts the COP27 climate summit. For his mother, the time has come for the world to act and not be hoodwinked by Egypt’s greenwashing of human rights.
France 24
Africa facing climate impact 'nightmare': Kenyan president
Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt) (AFP) – The crushing impacts of climate change are already a "living nightmare" for people across Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto told world leaders at UN talks on Monday. The UN climate Conference of the Parties talks in Egypt, billed as the "African COP", are...
France 24
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response to US-South Korea war games
The warning came after a spate of North Korean weapons tests last week -- including an intercontinental ballistic missile -- as the United States and South Korea conducted their biggest-ever air force exercise. The United States and South Korea have warned that such missile launches could culminate in a nuclear...
France 24
Allies’ successful first invasion but a ‘botched’ job: Operation Torch, 80 years on
On November 8, 1942, the Western Allies launched Operation Torch, landing in Vichy-controlled Morocco and Algeria to open up a second front in World War II. Torch was a paradoxical operation: The Allies won in just over a week, but losses were relatively high as the operation provided harsh lessons to be learned ahead of the D-Day landings 18 months later.
France 24
Sanctions on Russia 'are working', US deputy treasury secretary says
In an interview with FRANCE 24, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed the sanctions imposed on Moscow in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The sanctions are working and that's why Russia is working so hard to evade them," he said. Adeyemo also discussed the cap on the price of Russian oil announced by the G7. He confirmed that this "will happen" on December 5 and predicted a knock-on effect among other buyers of Russian oil, such as China and India, who will likely demand lower prices as a result.
France 24
After maritime border deal with Israel, Lebanon looks to capitalise on underwater oil exploration
Lebanon and Israel have signed a historic agreement demarcating a long-disputed maritime border after years of US-mediated negotiations, paving the way for Lebanon to exploit the energy resources off its coast. However, analysts point out that Lebanon lacks the infrastructure and governance for a rapid shift to becoming an oil-exporting nation, so the deal is unlikely to offset the nation’s economic and social crises in the short term.
Comments / 0