Read full article on original website
Related
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on the current market backdrop and said stocks are still overvalued. He said holding cash was a good idea, and confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds. Grantham was among 6 financial experts sharing their market outlooks with the Wall Street Journal. Jeremy...
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Home prices are finally falling. But how low will they go?
The US housing market is in the midst of a major shift. After two years of stratospheric price appreciation, home prices have peaked and are on their way back down.
CNET
Interest Rate for I Bonds Stays High at 6.89%: How Savings Bonds Work
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. In a strange twist of economic events, government savings bonds from the US Treasury have become one of the hottest investments available right now. Series I savings bonds in particular have shined recently, earning a record high 9.62% for the past six months.
The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates By .75 Points. Here’s How That Helps Fight Inflation
Why Fed Chair Jerome Powell just raised interest rates, again.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 5, 2022 | Rates rise following strong jobs report
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
The Fed's last interest rate hike will be in December as it faces political pressure due to a weakening economy
The Federal Reserve's last interest rate hike will be in December, according to investment strategist Louis Navellier. Navellier believes a weakening economy will spark tremendous political pressure on the Fed. Investors weighed new language in the FOMC statement against Powell's hawkish speech on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's final interest rate...
What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to combat inflation won't have any repercussions on the cryptocurrencies market, according to experts, who pointed out major market movers including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will be stuck in a range unless there is institutional demand and clarity in regulations.
The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says
The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
The Fed has ratcheted up interest rates this year, but that's only half of its approach to fighting inflation and taming frothy markets. Quantitative tightening is meant to suck excess liquidity from the market, fighting inflation and deflating bubbles. Experts say there is the potential it goes too far, but...
US Stocks Show Optimism Heading Into Midterms Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally — Apple, Meta, Palantir In Focus Today
U.S. index futures were all in the green on Monday morning, indicating that Wall Street may start the week on a moderately positive note. Monday’s economic calendar is light and doesn’t boast of any major market-moving data or reports. Traders could show apprehension ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the consumer price inflation report due on Thursday.
Mortgages could spike again as interest rates set for biggest rise since 1980s
The Bank of England is expected to unveil the biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s on Thursday as it tries to control the runaway inflation which is battering British households. In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push...
Tech stocks have plunged while energy stocks soar, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research says
Tech stocks have plunged this year while energy stocks have soared, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research said. Analysts pointed to the larger weight of the tech sector compared to energy in the global stock market. "For the current market recovery to prove sustainable,...
vpm.org
The Fed orders another jumbo interest rate hike. Many are wondering what's next
The Federal Reserve ordered another big boost in interest rates on Wednesday, and warned that rates will have to go even higher to bring stubbornly high inflation under control. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 3/4 of a percentage point. The rate, which was near zero in...
Interest rates UK – latest: Mortgage holders face soaring repayments after Bank hike
Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by around £480 for every £100,000 they owe after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The pound dropped on Thursday after the Bank raised interest rates and warned of the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.GDP could shrink for every quarter until mid-2024 if interest rates hit the market forecast of 5.2 per cent – although the Bank said it does not expect this to happen and believes inflation will fall to 5.25 per cent next year and 1.5 per...
Comments / 0