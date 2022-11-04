ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
CNET

Interest Rate for I Bonds Stays High at 6.89%: How Savings Bonds Work

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. In a strange twist of economic events, government savings bonds from the US Treasury have become one of the hottest investments available right now. Series I savings bonds in particular have shined recently, earning a record high 9.62% for the past six months.
Benzinga

What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to combat inflation won't have any repercussions on the cryptocurrencies market, according to experts, who pointed out major market movers including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will be stuck in a range unless there is institutional demand and clarity in regulations.
Markets Insider

The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says

The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
Benzinga

US Stocks Show Optimism Heading Into Midterms Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally — Apple, Meta, Palantir In Focus Today

U.S. index futures were all in the green on Monday morning, indicating that Wall Street may start the week on a moderately positive note. Monday’s economic calendar is light and doesn’t boast of any major market-moving data or reports. Traders could show apprehension ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the consumer price inflation report due on Thursday.
The Independent

Interest rates UK – latest: Mortgage holders face soaring repayments after Bank hike

Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by around £480 for every £100,000 they owe after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The pound dropped on Thursday after the Bank raised interest rates and warned of the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.GDP could shrink for every quarter until mid-2024 if interest rates hit the market forecast of 5.2 per cent – although the Bank said it does not expect this to happen and believes inflation will fall to 5.25 per cent next year and 1.5 per...

