State College, PA

Allen-led run game dominates Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — Saturday was simply a business trip for the Nittany Lions, who came on the road and beat Indiana 45-14. It was the fourth time this season no. 15 Penn State put up 40+ points. Saturday was a windy day in Bloomington, so with a banged...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
yourerie

Nittany Nation Gameday: Indiana Preview

After a disappointing loss to Ohio State, no. 15 Penn State heads to Indiana to play the Hoosiers. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week we go one-on-one with Blue White Illustrated’s Thomas Frank Carr, and go behind the scenes of Penn State’s flyover.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
yourerie

Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

