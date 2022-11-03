Read full article on original website
Here’s how the Lehigh Valley’s candidates for Congress are making their final bid to voters before Election Day
As Election Day approaches, Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are making their final pitch to voters in what is expected to be one of the tightest races for Congress in the nation.
Undated ballots back in court again: Lawsuit says not counting them violates federal civil rights law
A Pa. lawsuit seeks to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes.
Pa. counties putting millions of dollars to work in preparing for closely watched election
Millions of dollars in first-time state help for county elections offices is being put to work as officials take on an election that already has caused friction and talk of vote-tally frustrations. Source: pennnews.
Do Pennsylvania voters have to show ID on Tuesday? Here’s a rundown of voter rights
Pennsylvania voters, know your rights when you go to the polls Tuesday. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
How disputes over vote certification could play out in Pennsylvania counties after 2022 election
Undated mail ballots, Philadelphia’s counting process could underlie objections and court challenges in the weeks after Election Day.
Upper Macungie Township won’t raise taxes in 2023 budget, but residents will pay more for trash and recycling
Upper Macungie Township residents won’t have to worry about a tax hike next year as part of the 2023 budget, officials said during a Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday night. Source: Morningcall.
Wolf signs hastily passed $2 billion tax package that encourages natural gas production in Pa.
Despite the size of the package, lawmakers introduced and passed the bill in just a few hours with no public hearings.
Josh Shapiro brings bus tour to Lehigh County as Election Day approaches
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Rep. Austin Davis visited Lehigh County Friday afternoon to garner voter support for the governor’s race.
Pennsylvania COVID update: Statewide numbers tick up while Lehigh Valley jumps 10%
Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case numbers have increased almost 6% in the past week, but coronavirus infections in the Lehigh Valley are up 10% in the same period. Local hospitalizations are up 5% since last week, while the statewide rate has increased only slightly. More than 30,000 vaccinations were administered in the state last week.
Official: Man who made threats against New Jersey synagogues has been identified
A law enforcement official says that federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but that they do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot. Source: pennnews.
