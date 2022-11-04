Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas showcasing speed and power this weekend
For anyone who likes powerful machines that are loud and fast, Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend.
news3lv.com
Veteran's Day: Offers and specials available in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Veteran's Day approaches, multiple businesses throughout the valley are showing their appreciation with new specials and discounts. Veterans and active military members can redeem deals with a military ID on Veteran's Day, November 11. Arizona Charlie's. Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder are...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Facing Likely Demolition
For a city that still has various Elvis Presley's, a few Michael Jackson's, and a Whitney Houston hologram perform every night, Las Vegas has very little nostalgia when it comes to its buildings. The Las Vegas Strip rewards the new and that means that casinos routinely get remodeled and even imploded before something new goes on that site.
MGM F1 hotel rates: Cheapest Bellagio room runs $1,733/night for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
MGM Resorts International has released its hotel rates for the three-day weekend of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. Last week, Caesars International published its rates which show prices well above $1,000 a night at several properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
luxury-houses.net
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy
10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
8newsnow.com
Scheduled road closure near Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scheduled road closure near the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to a Clark County spokesperson. The closure was set to block off the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop in both directions from Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market
The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
Aviation International News
Thrive Aviation Takes Delivery of Gulfstream G600
Charter operator and jet card provider Thrive Aviation has taken delivery of a Gulfstream G600, its first long-range jet. The aircraft joins Thrive's owned and managed fleet largely comprising Cessna Citations. The order was announced earlier this year by Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace. “We appreciate the confidence Thrive has placed...
whatnowvegas.com
Upcoming “Private Club for Business and Golfers” Chip Shots Gets $5.8 Million Budget
With its first location set to open next year in Las Vegas, and a second location planned for Scottsdale, Arizona, golf concept Chip Shots is about to become the major work-meets-play spot for professionals in the Summerlin area. Originally planned for early next year, the Las Vegas location’s opening has...
Culture Kings Opens Its First U.S. Store in Las Vegas
The first Culture Kings store in the United States is set to open. The debut flagship for Culture Kings, an A.K.A. Brands company, consumes roughly 14,000 square feet of retail space at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas. Inside, visitors can find a professional music recording studio, a 75-foot hat wall, a half basketball court, live DJs daily, “The Vault” jewelry room featuring a high-end jewelry selection, a “Secret Room” with rare and sought-after streetwear items and more. What’s more, Culture Kings said its new door will stock more than 2,000 apparel, headwear and footwear styles. Also, the retailer said it has...
Las Vegas Strip Casino Operator Considers a Major Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) thoroughly dominate the south and central areas of the Las Vegas Strip. Between the two casino giants they have more than 20 properties on the 4.2-mile stretch. (The number is debatable because both companies have resorts with boutique brands inside larger resorts.) This...
Teams from Las Vegas dominate the USTA National Championships
According to a press release, out of 1,331 teams competing nationwide, the male and female team representing Red Rock Country Club in Summerlin won the Mixed 18 & Over 6.0 division.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
daytrippen.com
Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car
Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
KOLO TV Reno
New hotel-casino proposed on Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start. The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which...
Las Vegas police launch a joint ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
963kklz.com
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
