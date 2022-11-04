Read full article on original website
Montanans approve constitutional protections on security of electronic communications
Montanans have voted overwhelmingly to change the state’s Constitution, approving C-48, according to a race call from the Associated Press. The amendment adds “electronic data and communications” to the list of things protected by the state Constitution from unreasonable searches and seizures by law enforcement. The amendment...
Republicans are poised to secure a supermajority in the state Legislature
If current vote tallies hold, Montana legislative Republicans are claiming supermajority status after the midterm election. According to unofficial results, they’ll pick up at least three seats in the state Senate and further solidify their stronghold in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2023 legislative session. GOP Senate...
Early results show support for taxing marijuana sales
Local option sales taxes on recreational marijuana appear to have been favored during Montana’s midterm election. Efforts to ban recreational sales had a more mixed response. Up to 10 Montana counties including Granite, Sheridan, Madison, Gallatin, Mineral, Sanders, Hill, Valley, Cascade and Flathead could approve new local taxes on...
Voter turnout in Montana was around 56%, down from 72% in 2018
Preliminary voter turnout in Montana’s midterm election stands at nearly 56%, with more than 430,000 ballots cast, according to data from the Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon. Despite a growing population, fewer Montanans appear to have voted this year than in 2018, which saw an unusually high turnout rate...
While mail turnout lags, in-person voters face wintery conditions Tuesday
Just over half of registered absentee voters in Montana have returned their ballots for the midterm election as of noon Monday. With about two-thirds of registered voters receiving absentee ballots in Montana, that puts total turnout on the eve of Election Day at about 38%. Total turnout in Montana for the 2018 midterm election was 71%, and in 2014, it was 55%.
Wintery weather brings dangerous road conditions across western Montana
A combination of intense snowfall, gusty wind and rapidly plunging temperatures led to dangerous driving conditions throughout western Montana Monday. The Missoula Police Department early Monday afternoon issued a rare ‘emergency travel only’ declaration within the city limits due to extremely slick road conditions. Several accidents were reported throughout the city as street crews raced to get intersections sanded.
