Just over half of registered absentee voters in Montana have returned their ballots for the midterm election as of noon Monday. With about two-thirds of registered voters receiving absentee ballots in Montana, that puts total turnout on the eve of Election Day at about 38%. Total turnout in Montana for the 2018 midterm election was 71%, and in 2014, it was 55%.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO