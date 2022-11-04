The 24 best North American players will battle over the course of three days for three Teamfight Tactics Worlds seeds at the Dragonlands Regional Finals. Showcasing gameplay from Patch 12.21, the NA Regional Finals will take place from Nov. 4 to 7. Unlike the EMEA Regional Finals, taking place over the same weekend, players face cuts at the end of each day of competition. Only 16 players advance to the second day of the NA Regional Finals, and eight to day three, with the top two advancing to the TFT World Championship.

2 DAYS AGO