Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
AMD: Radeon RX 7900 Cards Won't Compete Against Nvidia's RTX 4090
AMD is receiving plenty of praise for keeping the starting prices of the Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards under $1,000. But it turns out the products won’t compete against Nvidia’s flagship gaming GPU, the RTX 4090, which goes for $1,699. Instead, the Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards are...
PC Magazine
Intel Core i5-13600K Review
By design, Intel’s Core i5 processors are never the fastest CPUs on the market, but they are consistently are one of the best choices for smart, value-minded PC gaming. That’s to be expected with each new release, as these chips aim to provide solid performance, but at a lower price than Intel’s higher-end Core i7 and Core i9 chips. The new 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" Core i5-13600K, priced at $329, holds true to form, even exceeding our expectations for a Core i5. Unless you are on a tight budget or have oodles of cash to spend, it’s hard to recommend buying anything else if you're willing to go with Intel's LGA 1700 platform for your next gaming-first PC. For that, we award the Intel Core i5-13600K our Editors' Choice laurel for mainstream gaming CPUs.
PC Magazine
Star Ocean: The Divine Force (for PC) Review
The Star Ocean series has struggled to stand out among its Japanese RPG contemporaries since its Super Famicom debut. Although the space opera has a moderate fan following and several successful titles under its belt, the sci-fi romps are more niche than they are mainstream. With the $59.99 Star Ocean: The Divine Force, developer Tri-Ace cleans up legacy gameplay systems to smooth over a few rough spots with cool new movement options and balanced combat mechanics. That said, some problems remain: The realistic anime aesthetic lacks artistic flourish, and the characters possess an uncanny, doll-like appearance that's made worse by stilted animations. Plus, it doesn't take much strategy to battle through the main storyline. The result is an energetic PC game with snappy action, satisfying movement and exploration systems, a pleasant (but clichéd) story, and cloddish visuals.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Experiments With Ads in the Windows 11 Start Menu
Microsoft is experimenting with injecting ads into the Windows 11 start menu experience in an attempt to get us to use more of its products and services. As Neowin reports, the new ads were first spotted by Twitter user Albacore. The ad appears at the top of the user session flyout, with the two examples found so far advertising OneDrive with a "Back up your files" suggestion, and a "Sign up for a Microsoft Account" suggestion attempting to get you more integrated with Microsoft's services.
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: $40 Off Apple Watch Series 8, $150 Off Dyson Air Purifier, More
Whether you voted early or are heading to the polls after work, treat yourself to a new piece of tech to celebrate today's US midterm elections. Game like a pro with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Measuring just 0.7 by 12.8 by 8.7 inches (HWD), this machine packs an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, not to mention a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCle SSD storage—all wrapped up in a 3.53-pound chassis. Add to that a backlit keyboard and lithium-ion battery, and you'll be playing all day, every day.
PC Magazine
Go Beyond Gaming: How to Download Non-Game Apps on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is a great handheld for playing PC games away from your desk, but it’s also a robust platform that can do a lot more. Thanks to its Linux-based SteamOS, you can download from thousands of non-game apps like Discord, web browsers, email, retro game emulators, and more. While the process can be complicated and a bit finicky (depending on your level of comfort with Linux), the steps themselves are straightforward to follow.
PC Magazine
Vizio M65QXM-K03 M-Series Quantum X TV Review
The 65-inch M-Series Quantum X ($899.99) is significantly brighter than the 50-inch TV model ($629) in the same series, and offers strong contrast and excellent color performance. Light bloom is a small factor, however, and shadow details can appear a bit washed out, but it’s a step up from the 50-inch model in every other way. Moreover, since it shares the same panel and backlight design as the 75-inch M-Series Quantum X, you can expect the bigger screen to offer similar performance. Despite these strengths, the Hisense U8H ($1,399.99 for 65-inches, often available for much less) and TCL 6-Series Google TV ($949.99 for 65 inches) remain our top picks for overall value and their even brighter panels, while the Hisense U6H ($799.99 for 65-inches, often available for much less) is our Editors’ Choice for budget-friendly TVs.
Comments / 0