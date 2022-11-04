ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County falls to Demopolis in hard fought battle

It was a back and forth battle between the Demopolis Tigers and the Elmore County Panthers for most of the first half, but Demopolis soon found its rhythm and pulled away from the Panthers in the second half. The final score was a hard fought 48-28 win for the Demopolis Tigers.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Saraland tops Wetumpka in first round

Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 win over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Jackson Thomas

The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas. Thomas, a senior and Troy football commit, earned 366 of the 700 total votes. As he earned over half the total votes, Elmore County receiver Jabari Murphy earned 176 votes while Wetumpka cross country runner Gavan Baxley earned 158 votes.
MILLBROOK, AL
etxview.com

Benjamin Russell playoff game to be broadcast on WOTM

Benjamin Russell’s first round playoff game at Hueytown will be broadcast as the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week on Friday. The game will be shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s participating stations across the state. The contest will also be live streamed over the NFHS Network and over WOTM.tv. The commentators will be longtime TV personality Mickey Shadrix and high school and college coach Rick Rhoades.
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision

Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUSports.net

LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE

