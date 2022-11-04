Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County falls to Demopolis in hard fought battle
It was a back and forth battle between the Demopolis Tigers and the Elmore County Panthers for most of the first half, but Demopolis soon found its rhythm and pulled away from the Panthers in the second half. The final score was a hard fought 48-28 win for the Demopolis Tigers.
Wetumpka Herald
Saraland tops Wetumpka in first round
Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 win over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Jackson Thomas
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the week is Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas. Thomas, a senior and Troy football commit, earned 366 of the 700 total votes. As he earned over half the total votes, Elmore County receiver Jabari Murphy earned 176 votes while Wetumpka cross country runner Gavan Baxley earned 158 votes.
etxview.com
Benjamin Russell playoff game to be broadcast on WOTM
Benjamin Russell’s first round playoff game at Hueytown will be broadcast as the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week on Friday. The game will be shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s participating stations across the state. The contest will also be live streamed over the NFHS Network and over WOTM.tv. The commentators will be longtime TV personality Mickey Shadrix and high school and college coach Rick Rhoades.
Coach Tony Madlock Brings 'Old School Grind' to Alabama State Basketball
New basketball coach hopes to duplicate the head football coach's first-year success for Alabama State in 2022-23.
Montgomery, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Stanhope Elmore High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 05, 2022, 07:00:00. The Davidson High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 05, 2022, 08:30:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn coach injures himself running down the sideline calling a timeout
Auburn coach Zac Etheridge is giving his all for the Tigers on Saturday night. The Tigers are in a battle with Mississippi State and the players are leaving it all on the field. Well, so is Etheridge on the sidelines. As you can see below, both Etheridge and interim head...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What interim HC Cadillac Williams said following Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
Cadillac Williams was this close to capturing his first win as a head coach. Auburn led with under a minute remaining, but ended up falling in overtime to Mississippi State, 39-33. He spoke postgame about how he felt about his team’s effort. He seemed most impressed by the fact...
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
LSU fined $250K second time this year for fans storming field after OT win vs. Alabama
LSU racked up more fines from the LSU on Sunday as the university once again violated a policy that prohibits fans from accessing the competition area.
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tuskegee football coach, AD seeing success in first year
TUSKEGEE — Reginald Ruffin pulls his white Chevy Tahoe down the pavement to the bottom of the hill overlooking Abbott Stadium and puts it in park. Absent of Ruffin, his car, and a couple others, the hill is vacant. That’s far from the case on a game day, though.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
LSUSports.net
LSU Loses Hard-Fought Battle to Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving fought to the end against the top-15 teams from the University of Alabama, but fell short Friday inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tiger men fell by a score of 155-139, while the women lost by a final score of 182-118.
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Russell County jury convicts Phenix City man in 2017 murder of collegiate basketball player
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury Friday in killing a 19-year-old college basketball player. Steven Williams, 48, shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Williams, Russell […]
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
