SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.

SARALAND, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO