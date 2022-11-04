If the owner of the long-unused Polo West Golf Course gets his way, the 150-acre parcel of land will one day be the site of up to 125 new homes. Wellington Equestrian Estates LLC last month submitted a comprehensive plan map amendment to the Village of Wellington asking to modify the land use of the existing Polo West Golf Course from Open Space Recreation to Residential C, which would allow between one and three dwelling units per acre.

WELLINGTON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO