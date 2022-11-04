Read full article on original website
gotowncrier.com
Tuttle Requests Streamlined Approvals From RPB Officials
The Royal Palm Beach Village Council heard a request from developer Brian Tuttle on Thursday, Oct. 20 that the village create an expedited approval process for the Main Street portion of his Tuttle Royale project. Speaking during time for public comment on non-agenda items, Tuttle brought with him a team...
gotowncrier.com
Lox Council Takes Aggressive Stance Regarding Border With Royal Palm
The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council asked its manager and attorney Tuesday, Nov. 1 to get more aggressive regarding the town’s southeastern border with the Village of Royal Palm Beach, perhaps even exploring the idea of getting property owners there to de-annex from the village and annex into the town.
gotowncrier.com
Central Chamber, Hispanic Chamber To Host Farm City Luncheon Nov. 16 At Fairgrounds
The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, in collaboration with the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, will host the annual Farm City Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:15 a.m. The luncheon is presented by Baptist Health South Florida and will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center West.
gotowncrier.com
Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways
The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
gotowncrier.com
Landowner Submits Plan For Homes On Polo West Golf Course
If the owner of the long-unused Polo West Golf Course gets his way, the 150-acre parcel of land will one day be the site of up to 125 new homes. Wellington Equestrian Estates LLC last month submitted a comprehensive plan map amendment to the Village of Wellington asking to modify the land use of the existing Polo West Golf Course from Open Space Recreation to Residential C, which would allow between one and three dwelling units per acre.
cw34.com
Air conditioning replacement program offered by county
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
palmbeachcivic.org
Breaking News: Mayor Danielle Moore announces re-election bid
Mayor Danielle Moore announced Thursday that she will seek a second term as mayor next year. Moore cited her role as chairwoman of the town’s Strategic Planning Board as a primary accomplishment of her first term and as a motivation for seeking another two years in the office after her current term expires in April.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac City Manager Hands in Resignation Notice
City Manager Kathleen Gunn offered her resignation on Thursday, so the new commission members elected on November 8 would have an opportunity to “select the city manager of their choice.”. Gunn sent the email to the city commission, stating, “Kindly be advised that per my employment contract, this letter...
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story.
nomadlawyer.org
West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida
When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
click orlando
Developing area in Caribbean now designated as Invest 98L. Here’s what that means
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may have heard the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team refer to an area in the Tropics as an Invest followed by a number and a letter. “Invest” is simply a shortened version of the word “investigation.”. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development likely for area...
WPBF News 25
Rent continues to rise in South Florida despite decreasing in other parts of country
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University finds that rent prices are going down in many parts of the country, but not Florida. One hundred markets were measured as part of that...
What is turning people to and away from the polls in Palm Beach County
The clock is ticking for people in Palm Beach County looking to vote early, as Sunday is the final day.
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea
A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
