ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gotowncrier.com

Tuttle Requests Streamlined Approvals From RPB Officials

The Royal Palm Beach Village Council heard a request from developer Brian Tuttle on Thursday, Oct. 20 that the village create an expedited approval process for the Main Street portion of his Tuttle Royale project. Speaking during time for public comment on non-agenda items, Tuttle brought with him a team...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Central Chamber, Hispanic Chamber To Host Farm City Luncheon Nov. 16 At Fairgrounds

The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, in collaboration with the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, will host the annual Farm City Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:15 a.m. The luncheon is presented by Baptist Health South Florida and will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center West.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways

The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
WELLINGTON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Landowner Submits Plan For Homes On Polo West Golf Course

If the owner of the long-unused Polo West Golf Course gets his way, the 150-acre parcel of land will one day be the site of up to 125 new homes. Wellington Equestrian Estates LLC last month submitted a comprehensive plan map amendment to the Village of Wellington asking to modify the land use of the existing Polo West Golf Course from Open Space Recreation to Residential C, which would allow between one and three dwelling units per acre.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Air conditioning replacement program offered by county

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County homeowners can receive help in replacing their home's HVAC system. The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program is working to assist low-income homeowners in need of replacing their home’s HVAC system, with assistance of up to $15,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
palmbeachcivic.org

Breaking News: Mayor Danielle Moore announces re-election bid

Mayor Danielle Moore announced Thursday that she will seek a second term as mayor next year. Moore cited her role as chairwoman of the town’s Strategic Planning Board as a primary accomplishment of her first term and as a motivation for seeking another two years in the office after her current term expires in April.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac City Manager Hands in Resignation Notice

City Manager Kathleen Gunn offered her resignation on Thursday, so the new commission members elected on November 8 would have an opportunity to “select the city manager of their choice.”. Gunn sent the email to the city commission, stating, “Kindly be advised that per my employment contract, this letter...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
nomadlawyer.org

West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida

When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: What I’m craving, loving, ordering. Plus pizza obsessions + a new high tea

A fresh month has rolled in with new bites to savor, restaurant events to explore and food news to know about. But first, a cup of tea and a bit of time travel. Time travel is the essence of the new high tea service at Proper Grit in downtown West Palm Beach. The new daily afternoon event at The Ben hotel’s main restaurant pays homage to the adventurous, pioneer-era author Byrd Spilman Dewey, whose Lake Worth shore-side estate the Ben Trovato inspired the hotel’s name.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy