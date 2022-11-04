Read full article on original website
Best Cyber Security Trends: What to Look Out for Before 2023?
The field of cyber security is continuously changing. In the digital society we live in today, cyber security is more important than ever. Hackers and security experts are constantly competing to outsmart one another. The cyber security environment has changed due to digital commerce and hybrid workplaces. Redefining security procedures, reconsidering technology, and preparing for new threats is vital.
How Does DNS Telemetry Help Detect and Stop Threats?
Question: How can administrators use DNS telemetry to complement NetFlow data in detecting and stopping threats?. David Ratner, CEO, Hyas: For many years, DevSecOps teams relied heavily on flow data (the information collected by NetFlow and similar technology) to glean insight into events occurring within their networks. However, flow data’s usefulness has waned with the shift to the cloud and increased network complexity.
UpNano joins MIT.nano Consortium | MIT News
MIT.nano has announced that UpNano US Inc., a company that manufactures and supplies high-precision and high-resolution 3D printing instruments for academia and industry, has joined the MIT.nano Consortium. This engagement, initially planned for two years, will include locating one of UpNano’s NanoOne 1000 instruments in MIT.nano. “We’re thrilled to...
U.S. Chip Giant Intel Might Expand to Veneto, Italy
The American microcontroller industry giant frequently launches substantial investment campaigns to increase its chip production across the globe. This is also the case for Veneto, the Italian region chosen for an unprecedented massive project. It is the settlement of Intel in Italy, for a very delicate and important commercial deal, which aims to counter the shortage of microprocessors on the world market. Unfortunately, commercial conditions dictate the highest level of information confidentiality, and the news remains secret and confidential, available only to the parties involved. Although the agreements’ details are yet unknown, it appears that the project may potentially move forward.
Creating a long-lasting platform to map the future of energy
As energy costs sky-rocket and industries struggle to survive, EMB3Rs can make a difference. Austria-based researchers reveal how the platform is set to help companies cost-effectively convert waste heat to a valuable revenue stream, now and for many years to come. How do you create a digital platform that can...
32-bit MCUs for smart metering add PLC modem
To address the rapidly increasing complexity of smart meters and the need to effectively integrate a variety of communications solutions, Microchip Technology announced a smart metering platform, the PIC32CXMT family of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) with a new MPL460 power line communication (PLC) modem. The next-generation platform is specifically designed for industrial IoT and commercial and industrial metering. Key features include up to 200 MHz operation, broad scalability with up to 560 KB of memory (SRAM), and greater flexibility.
Desktop Raptor Lake Sizzles in NUC13 Extreme
Intel is officially taking the wraps off the first member of their Raptor Lake-based NUC13 family today. The NUC13 Extreme (like the three previous Extreme NUCs) caters to the gamers and content creators requiring leading edge performance and high-end discrete GPU support. Unlike the mainstream NUCs which have been consistently maintaining an ultra-compact form-factor profile, the Extreme family has slowly grown in size to accommodate flagship CPUs and discrete GPUs. These systems integrate a motherboard in a PCIe add-in card form factor (the Compute Element) and a baseboard that provides additional functionality with PCIe slots and other I/O features. As a refresher, Intel created the NUC Extreme category with the introduction of the Ghost Canyon NUC family in 2019. This was followed by the Tiger Lake-based Beast Canyon NUC in 2021 and the Alder Lake-based Dragon Canyon NUC earlier this year. The latest member of this family is today’s introduction – the Raptor Canyon NUC based on the Shrike Bay Compute Element.
Maple Finance Lending Pool Delegate ‘Identified a Number of Key Weaknesses’ Tied to FTX’s Alameda Research – Bitcoin News
According to a report from Orthogonal Credit, a delegate of Maple Finance’s lending pools, the firm decided “earlier this year” not to lend to Alameda Research, FTX’s quantitative trading firm. Orthogonal said through “due diligence” it “identified a number of key weaknesses” associated with Alameda.
Cloud, services to fuel 3.7% jump in EMEA IT spending in 2023: Gartner
New research from Gartner shows that IT spending in EMEA is set to see a 3.7%, year- over-year increase in 2023, rising to $1.3 trillion. While companies are often hesitant to sign new contracts or commit to long-term spending initiatives during turbulent times, enterprise IT budgets are not central to this hesitancy, and as a result, businesses in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) are set to increase their IT budgets in 2023, said Gartner analyst and vice president John Lovelock.
Market Dynamics, Technologies Drive Automotive Design
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Likening the modern automobile to a server on wheels is starting to sound cliché, but we’re just hitting the tip of iceberg when it comes to the number of electronic components that are finding their way into modern automotive design, as well as the supporting infrastructure for autonomous driving in large urban centers.
Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs
A Solana ecosystem gathering titled Breakpoint is currently underway and close to its completion in Lisbon, Portugal. A plethora of developments around the Solana blockchain have been announced at this four-day event that commenced on November 3 and will be wrapping up on Monday, November 7. Among other announcements, the onboarding of Mike ‘Beeple’ Winkelmann on the Solana ecosystem. The famed NFT artist has vouched to bring unique 3D NFTs on the Solana blockchain as part of him joining the blockchain family.
Movio wants to make your marketing videos with generative AI • TechCrunch
One of them is Movio, a two-year-old startup leveraging generative AI along with other machine learning frameworks like GAN to make videos featuring talking human avatars. The platform is going after marketers with a Canva-style drag-and-drop interface. Users will first pick from a range of templates, be it a theme for a shopping site or a trip to Japan. Then they can add a hyperrealistic avatar to be the video’s “spokesperson”, with speech generated by text input. The outfit, face, and voice of the AI-made human can be swapped with a click.
New AI model can help prevent damaging and costly data breaches
Imperial privacy experts have created an AI algorithm that automatically tests privacy-preserving systems for potential data leaks. This is the first time AI has been used to automatically discover vulnerabilities in this type of system, examples of which are used by Google Maps and Facebook. The experts, from Imperial’s Computational...
Google and Renault are working on a ‘software-defined vehicle’
Google and the Renault Group are expanding their four-year-old partnership to include the development of an advanced software platform for future vehicles. This “software-defined vehicle” will be built on Google’s Android Automotive operating system and send data to the company’s cloud servers for processing, the companies announced.
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.07): PSVR 2 will cost $549, HoloLens are probably dead, and more!
Yesterday I discovered that a friend of mine wants to propose as “Vitillo’s law” or “Skarred’s law” the law that every innovative technology we are waiting for is always coming in “5 to 10 years”. I would love for that to become an official Murphy’s law, but I’m sure that even if the XR community started adopting it now, the law could become popular only in 5 to 10 years…
How AR And VR Technologies Help Create Phygital Experiences
The widespread adoption of the so-called “phygital experiences” in consumer markets shows that they have now become the standard. By delivering highly personalized and seamless experiences, they ensure consumers’ unique needs are met and their expectations are exceeded. For brands, phygital is no longer just a trend. It’s also now integral to business sustainability and future growth.
Working toward a 3D-printed VR glove
Research sometimes needs a sacrifice. Empa researcher Patrick Danner has just made one—and filmed it. “When I applied a good 2,000 volts to the sample, it caught fire,” he reports drily in the debriefing. The mishap is clearly visible in his cell phone video: First it smokes, then flames erupt from the experimentally created polymer. “Hopefully, you were still able to save a piece of it,” counters Dorina Opris, head of the Functional Polymeric Materials research group. A piece of evidence is important to learn from the result and draw conclusions.
How to Add Fonts to Windows (and Where to Find Them)
Whether you’re choosing the right font for a professional document or a personal blog, ensuring good readability, impression, and impact are all important. Windows already comes with a host of different fonts pre-installed, but what if you want something different?. In this guide, we’ll show you where you can...
Crypto’s Rapid Growth Pushed Canada to Speed up Regulations
The Canadian government will begin consultations on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and CBDCs. The ruling body maintained that such assets should function under strict supervision since they could facilitate illicit operations and pose “a challenge to democratic institutions.”. Crypto is Among the Budget’s Priorities. As disclosed in its mini-budget 2022,...
Demystifying the five ‘sights’ of artificial intelligence
Artificial Intelligence as a tech category has become so broad that it’s nearly lost all meaning. It encompasses everything from chatbots to autonomous vehicles to scenes from Terminator 2. This ambiguity impacts AI’s adoption across many businesses and increases the desire for data privacy protections and greater accountability in...
