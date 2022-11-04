Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Cherry AG to Release Retro-Designed MX Black Clear-Top: What You Should Know
Cherry AG is set to unveil MX Black Clear-Top, a retro design of a popular keyboard switch of the 1980s. The Munich-based company said releasing the new “MX Nixie” will bring the users, who understand the value of linear-switching, to a new level of experience. Cherry AG said...
techaiapp.com
Implementing monocular visual-tactile sensors for robust manipulation
Tactile perception is essential information for humans perceiving the world physically. And tactile sensing plays an important role in improving the performance of planning and control for a robotic manipulator, so as to achieve complex robotic manipulations. Although there have been various approaches to achieving a tactile sensor, the visual-tactile...
techaiapp.com
SiC, E-Mobility, Supercap and More: Power Electronics Week Insights
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC power devices, e-mobility, supercapacitors and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
techaiapp.com
A small, soft and ultrathin wireless electrotactile system
Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets are becoming increasingly advanced, enabling increasingly engaging and immersive digital experiences. To make VR and AR experiences even more realistic, engineers have been trying to create better systems that produce tactile and haptic feedback matching virtual content. Researchers at University of Hong...
techaiapp.com
AI predicts properties of complex metamaterials
Given a 3D piece of origami, can you flatten it without damaging it? Just by looking at the design, the answer is hard to predict, because each and every fold in the design has to be compatible with flattening. This is an example of a combinatorial problem. New research led...
techaiapp.com
Professor Emeritus Louis Braida, speech and hearing scientist and hearing aid innovator, dies at 79 | MIT News
Louis Braida, the Henry Ellis Warren (1894) Professor Emeritus in the MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), died Sept. 2. He was 79. Braida was a principal researcher in the Research Laboratory of Electronics, and a faculty member in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology (HST), which is housed in the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) at MIT.
techaiapp.com
Project develops competitive GaN process technologies
Can we contribute to the worldwide energy challenge by maximizing the efficiency in power conversion at a low cost? The answer is: YESvGaN! The goal of the YESvGaN consortium is to create a new class of vertical power transistors based on Gallium Nitride (GaN), so-called vertical GaN membrane transistors. These...
techaiapp.com
MIT engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera | MIT News
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
Comments / 0