WILL THE METAVERSE & PHYGITAL BECOME THE CENTER OF YOUR FASHION UNIVERSE?
Fashion week in any major city if often described as a sensory explosion, with vibrations of bass-heavy music as models sashay down the runway in an elaborate display of a designer’s latest collection. While established labels often dominate the various Fashion Weeks, this year was a bit different. The new kids in town not only showcased their work as physical designs, but also digitally, or better known as “phygitally” (physical and digital).
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus as their movies were unceremoniously not given theatrical releases,” Spielberg said. “They were paid-off and the films were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max. The case I’m talking about....
Millie Bobby Brown Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Enola Holmes 2′ As Film Debuts at No 1 On Netflix’s Top 10 | Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown, Movies, Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new movie Enola Holmes 2!. The 18-year-old star of the Netflix movie’s brother Charlie filmed some moments on set and the streamer compiled them into a fun new video. Also featured in the behind-the-scenes are...
Netflix, The Coalition Team Up for Gears of War Live Action Movie, Animated Series
Netflix is teaming up with The Coalition to produce a live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise Gears of War. As Gears of War celebrated its 16th anniversary on November 7, the streaming platform marked the occasion with an announcement that it is currently working with The Coalition on multiple adaptations of the game franchise.
Square Enix Announces Symbiogenesis, a Story-Driven NFT Interactive Experience
Square Enix, the Japanese AAA game developer and publisher, announced the launch of a new NFT-based gaming franchise, titled Symbiogenesis. The experience, which will be built on top of Ethereum, will leverage the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as art that users can set as profile pictures and use in a separate NFT market.
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack Launches Today, Tracklist Revealed
Popular block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber (2018) is getting a new music pack today featuring pop sensation The Weeknd. Arriving hot on the heels of Beat Saber’s Lizzo Music Pack is a new 10-track music pack from Canadian pop artist The Weeknd, which launches today ahead of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour taking place later this month at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
God of War Ragnarök Day 1 PS4, PS5 Patch ‘Strongly’ Encouraged by Santa Monica Studio
God of War Ragnarök is out now, and with that, developer Santa Monica Studio is “strongly” advising players to download the day-one patch. In its patch notes, the Sony-owned studio listed over 160 fixes for both the PS4 and PS5 versions, aimed at offering the best possible gameplay experience. While most updates are geared towards stability, some contain quest, creature, and ability names, so be prepared for mild spoilers as you scroll down. The God of War Ragnarök day-one patch is 745MBs in size, Gadgets 360 can confirm, while the entire game is north of 80GB.
