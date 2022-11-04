Read full article on original website
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
We know this is a busy time of year with Thanksgiving on the horizon + lots of holiday preparation — so we’ve saved you the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: redevelopment plans delayed for Lackawanna Plaza; The Mercy House donated 300 coats; Jesse Allen Park reopens in Newark; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
24 hours in Paterson, a city of profound culture and humanity
To many New Jerseyans, Paterson is a place of mystery and misunderstanding. The state’s third-largest city is often associated only with its troubles: crime, violence, poverty. But rarely is Paterson seen for its people — a vibrant patchwork of 56 ethnic and religious backgrounds speaking nearly 100 languages and dialects. It’s a town of evolution and progress, founded as one of America’s first industrial cities — Alexander Hamilton developed early waterpower systems utilizing the Great Falls. This gave way to prosperous firearm, locomotive and especially textile production, earning Paterson its nickname: “The Silk City.”
Bayonne to unveil statue to the real ‘Rocky’ at city park on Nov. 12
The rough-and-tumble boxing champ from the streets of Bayonne who inspired the iconic “Rocky” film series and two other movies will never be knocked down again. City officials announced last week plans to unveil a larger-than-life, 2,500-pound statue honoring hometown legend Chuck Wepner during a ceremony at Dennis P. Collins Park at noon on Nov. 12.
How to Get The Best Weed in NYC
It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
Groundbreaking held for NJ lead service line replacement
PASSAIC, N.J. -- There was a groundbreaking Friday to replace thousands of harmful lead service lines in three New Jersey towns.The Passaic Valley Water Commission wants to replace an estimated 6,500 lines in Clifton, Passaic and Paterson. They'll also inspect an additional 11,000 service lines for traces of the harmful material.Officials say it's a free program to customers."We need to get the lead out, but in order to accomplish that, we gotta get the word out and get cooperation from our residents. They need to open the door," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said."It may take several months, but it's worth it because you're going to be making sure that people are drinking clean water, using clean water when they brush their teeth or when they take a shower," Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said.The replacement is being paid for through federal and state funding.
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
Tower Records returns with new NYC music space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
Alpert Group Breaks Ground on 40-Unit Affordable Community in Teaneck, New Jersey
TEANECK, N.J. — The Alpert Group, along with its nonprofit partner Geriatric Services Inc., has broken ground on a 40-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Teaneck, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan and The Bronx. The community will rise five stories, and the mostly one-bedroom units are...
Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York
One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
No jackpot yet – but $1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
It was sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison. It comes just three weeks after the store sold another winning ticket worth $3 million.
Tired of delays and inaction, Weehawken group plans rally to tell NY Waterway: Get out!
Weehawken residents who live near NY Waterway’s ferry maintenance and refueling facility are fed up — fed up with the noise, fed up with the pollution, fed up with the eyesore and fed up with feeling ignored by officials. They want the facility, next to Molos restaurant and...
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed
The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
