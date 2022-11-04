Read full article on original website
How To Connect Google Assistant Or Alexa To Your Xbox Series X|S
Using virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant can be beneficial in so many ways. Apart from being a convenient one-stop shop for answers to any query you may have, they can be a huge time saver that allows you to streamline the hands-free use of compatible devices within your vicinity. For avid video gamers, this includes your Xbox Series X|S.
techaiapp.com
AI@ ‘22 Event: Google Unveils New AI Projects, and Sony Has New VR Headset
At the AI@’22 event this week, the loudest noise came from Google lab, and Sony will roll out a new VR headset. And while we talk of Google in covering the event, it may pain some of us to think that Google again is killing its own app. New...
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
Samsung launches Dropship, a quick file transfer app through Good Lock
Samsung launches Dropship, a quick file-sharing app through Good Lock for South Korean Galaxy users. The new app, brought in with One UI 5 (Android 13), allows users to share files with others regardless of Android model and even with iOS and web users.
Phone Arena
It's now easier to update your apps in the Google Play Store
The guys over at Mountain View are tinkerers by nature. How else can you explain why there are so many small changes made to the Android UI or the UI on Android apps? These changes are usually made to improve the user experience. And Google has done it again, this time making a small but subtle change to the Google Play Store via a server-side update.
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
techaiapp.com
JumpCloud brings Remote Access to cross-platform teams
Small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking unified device and identity access management often take a multi-vendor approach. JumpCloud, a company that helps centralize management across users and devices, recently introduced its free cloud-based Remote Assist solution to provide a missing link to remote tech support. I caught up with Principal...
daystech.org
A guide to enable WhatsApp security code alerts on iOS, Android and Web
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned immediate messaging app, has at all times been within the information for safety issues. However, the platform claims to supply an end-to-end encryption safety for chats between the customers. According to Meta, the encrypted messages are safely despatched, acquired and usually are not learn by WhatsApp. These end-to-end encrypted chats are safeguarded by safety codes, claims WhatsApp.
Android Authority
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Android Headlines
Google's Street View app is going away in March 2023
Google is preparing to shut down its standalone Street View app. The company hasn’t officially announced this move but an APK teardown of the app revealed the preparations. Google has added multiple notices warning users about this impending shutdown to the latest version (v2.0.0.484371618) of the Street View app for Android.
techaiapp.com
Twitter Blue Price Rises to $7.99, Now Gives Subscribers a Blue Tick for Verification, Fewer Ads
Twitter has pushed out an update for its iOS app which introduces the new revamped Twitter Blue subscription that new owner and CEO Elon Musk has been promoting through his own tweets. Most interestingly, Twitter Blue subscribers will automatically get a blue checkmark badge on their profiles, which used to be given only to the verified accounts of corporates, celebrities, and public figures. Now, the “blue tick” will be something Twitter users have to pay for. The price of Twitter Blue has risen to $7.99 per month in the US from $4.99, and Musk has indicated that this will be scaled to purchasing power in other countries. According to the iOS app update’s release notes, the new ‘Twitter Blue with verification’ will first be available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
techaiapp.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
techaiapp.com
Apple reportedly wants to swap the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase for just ‘Siri’
Apple’s looking to change Siri’s trigger phrase from “Hey Siri,” to just “Siri,” according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This means you would just need to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the smart assistant. As noted...
