Flyers News & Rumors: 3 Losses, Atkinson, York, Giroux

The Philadelphia Flyers slipped during a tough week against top-tier NHL competition. After a hot start in the John Tortorella era, the flaws of their roster have seemingly caught up to them while Carter Hart stands between the pipes ready for rapid-fire shots and chances. Meanwhile, the news on the injury front continues to devastate a franchise marred by the absences of key players and the stunted development of prospects in recent seasons.
Canadiens’ St. Louis Loves Learning the Details of Hockey

When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to be their interim head coach back in February, they did so knowing that he could be a boom or bust selection. While St. Louis had a Hall of Fame NHL career as a player, his coaching credentials weren’t particularly deep at the time, as this opportunity was the first time that he would behind the bench as an NHL head coach. There was real chance that he would take over this role, look overwhelmed under the bright lights, and simply act as an interim until the Canadiens had the opportunity to find a more experienced person to take over in the summer.
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)

When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
Flyers defeat Sens, Giroux in their first clash of 2022-2023

After dropping the first two of the three-game road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2) outlasted the Ottawa Senators (4-7-0) at the Canadian Tire Centre, 2-1. “To get two points on this road trip, it’s great for us going back home. Snapped out of the funk we were in.”. Claude...
Senators' Giroux: Playing Flyers for 1st time will be 'a little weird'

Senators forward Claude Giroux will play against the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time Saturday when his former team visits his new digs in Ottawa. "It's a little weird, obviously, being in Philly for so many years," Giroux told reporters Friday, according to TSN. "Playing them for the first time, it's definitely different. I'm not too sure what to expect. ... It's definitely weird."
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh

With the Penguins trying to end a six-game losing streak, the Kraken knew they were going to face a desperate and determined Pittsburgh squad, and they were right. Seattle found themselves playing a lot in their own zone working to defend against a forward group that includes Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. The home team was able to tilt the ice their way but, as Dave Hakstol said, the Kraken did "bend but not break," to earn a win. Martin Jones was solid and calm in net, Pittsburgh's power play stayed quiet, and a former Penguin was the player to deliver the game-winner to Seattle.
