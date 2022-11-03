Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: 3 Losses, Atkinson, York, Giroux
The Philadelphia Flyers slipped during a tough week against top-tier NHL competition. After a hot start in the John Tortorella era, the flaws of their roster have seemingly caught up to them while Carter Hart stands between the pipes ready for rapid-fire shots and chances. Meanwhile, the news on the injury front continues to devastate a franchise marred by the absences of key players and the stunted development of prospects in recent seasons.
Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame Aims to Connect All Eras
The first class of the Oilers Hall of Fame honors more than the 1980s dynasty by inducting Ryan Smyth.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers - NHL (11/6/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a couple of games on home ice, the Detroit Red Wings hit the road to finish up a three-game stretch against the NHL’s New York teams, wrapping up a back-to-back when they pay a visit to the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Red Wings are coming off...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ St. Louis Loves Learning the Details of Hockey
When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to be their interim head coach back in February, they did so knowing that he could be a boom or bust selection. While St. Louis had a Hall of Fame NHL career as a player, his coaching credentials weren’t particularly deep at the time, as this opportunity was the first time that he would behind the bench as an NHL head coach. There was real chance that he would take over this role, look overwhelmed under the bright lights, and simply act as an interim until the Canadiens had the opportunity to find a more experienced person to take over in the summer.
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
Yardbarker
Flyers defeat Sens, Giroux in their first clash of 2022-2023
After dropping the first two of the three-game road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2) outlasted the Ottawa Senators (4-7-0) at the Canadian Tire Centre, 2-1. “To get two points on this road trip, it’s great for us going back home. Snapped out of the funk we were in.”. Claude...
theScore
Senators' Giroux: Playing Flyers for 1st time will be 'a little weird'
Senators forward Claude Giroux will play against the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time Saturday when his former team visits his new digs in Ottawa. "It's a little weird, obviously, being in Philly for so many years," Giroux told reporters Friday, according to TSN. "Playing them for the first time, it's definitely different. I'm not too sure what to expect. ... It's definitely weird."
ESPN
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions
The Buffalo Sabres (7-3-0) and Carolina Hurricanes (7-2-1) meet Friday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+/Hulu). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Sabres vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Sabres have been...
Ben Simmons Reveals Shocking Doc Rivers Story
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons told a story about Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh
With the Penguins trying to end a six-game losing streak, the Kraken knew they were going to face a desperate and determined Pittsburgh squad, and they were right. Seattle found themselves playing a lot in their own zone working to defend against a forward group that includes Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. The home team was able to tilt the ice their way but, as Dave Hakstol said, the Kraken did "bend but not break," to earn a win. Martin Jones was solid and calm in net, Pittsburgh's power play stayed quiet, and a former Penguin was the player to deliver the game-winner to Seattle.
Did Phillies fans cheer so loud they shook the earth?
A story that spread via social media this past week made the claim that Philadelphia Phillies fans cheered so loud when Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm hit home runs in Game 3 of the World Series that the event registered on Penn State Brandywine’s seismograph. So is that true?
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni gives insights into plan for team’s ‘mini-bye’
It was 4:49 a.m. Friday and the Boeing 787 that the Eagles were on returning to Philadelphia after their 29-17 win over the Houston Texans had arrived at Philadelphia International Airport. As the players and coaches walked down the two sets of stairs to depart the plane, they boarded buses headed back to the NovaCare Complex.
