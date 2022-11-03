Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma officials find walkaway inmate in McAlester
MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections found a walkaway inmate in McAlester. Inmate Derik Wayne Taylor walked away from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center unlawfully at some point on Saturday. Taylor was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and a four-year sentence for escaping after an arrest. Officials...
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Inmate apprehended after walking away from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center in McAlester
McALESTER, Okla. — UPDATE (11/05/22, 5:50 p.m.) — Derik Taylor has been returned to custody, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC). ODOC said he was apprehended in the McAlester area Saturday afternoon by Jackie Brannon Corrections Center staff and Department of Corrections K-9 Agents. He will...
kswo.com
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a woman 38 years ago in Ada, Oklahoma. The case has been the subject of a Netflix documentary and has just as many questions as there are answers. Comanche County District...
Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home
A Cleveland County man is locked up Thursday after he was accused of killing his uncle. However, right now, what led up to the killing is a mystery.
news9.com
2 Killed In Bryan County Crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Bryan County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on US 70 just west of Durant. Kaylei Greenlee, 21, and Melva Love, 73, both from Kingston, were killed in the crash. The crash involved two cars. The drivers of...
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
KTEN.com
Mom arrested in Tishomingo on child neglect charge
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The mother of an infant has been jailed in Tishomingo after investigators said her malnourished child was admitted to Mercy Hospital. Cheyenne Michelle Vivier, 27, was booked on October 28, accused of child neglect and possession of methamphetamine. "The infant suffered from not only malnourishment,...
KOCO
Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
KOCO
Norman looks into park crosswalk after 11-year-old girl struck by car
NORMAN, Okla. — An 11-year-old girl was struck by a car on Thursday evening in Norman's Reaves Park. The city of Norman said a temporary crosswalk was set up where the incident occurred, but it wasn't prominent because the area undergoing construction. While city officials said the girl is...
News On 6
Norman Animal Welfare Looking To House Rooster
In case you need a new alarm clock for the end Daylight Savings Time, Norman Animal Welfare is looking to find a home for a rooster. This rooster arrived to the shelter last week and is in need of a new home. The shelter is open weekdays from 10 a.m....
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Loss to Baylor
The Sooners couldn't overcome three turnovers in the first half to top the defending Big 12 Champions at home.
Injury Collision Backs Up Traffic On I-35 In McClain County
An injury crash has caused heavy delays on Interstate 35 in McClain County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before noon Friday on the southbound side of I-35 near mile marker 102. The collision caused the southbound side to shut down. Traffic on I-35 northbound has...
KTEN.com
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Makayla Patino was found guilty of first degree manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of her friend, Nichole Humphres. The Bryan County District Attorney's office said Patino grabbed a gun after hearing a noise at the door late at night on July 22, 2021.
Oklahoma Transportation Official Asks Judge To Dismiss Subpoena In Turnpike Transparency Lawsuit
An Oklahoma transportation official, an engineering company, a public relations company, and two staffers of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority all asked a judge to dismiss subpoenas for deposition in a lawsuit concerning government transparency. Engineering consultants Poe & Associates, Jones Public Relations, the OTA, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Huge Powwow Held in Oklahoma to Commemorate Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month, in commemoration of the history, culture and contributions of Native Americans. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will mark the occasion with its 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow this Friday through Sunday in Durant, Okla., which is just an hour and a half from DFW. The Choctaw...
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 2 p.m. Central TV: ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
KOCO
Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
