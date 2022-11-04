JSU holds simulations to improve student communication

A theater student acts as a standardized patient for athletic training students to learn how to transition a patient onto a spine board during a recent simulation demonstration. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Picture a disaster scene where there’s a woman suffering from smoke inhalation, a person with a large wound to the leg and a little girl who cannot find her parents.

A respiratory therapist, a paramedic, a police officer, a social worker — how many different professions would one need to handle this situation? At Jacksonville State University, a relatively new initiative offers education that helps its students in specialized professions learn to effectively communicate with those serving in different professions.