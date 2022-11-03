Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
White House: Griner Met With U.S. Embassy Officials in Russia
Negotiations over a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia have occurred amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The White House on Thursday confirmed that WNBA star Brittney Griner, currently imprisoned in Russia, met with U.S. embassy officials more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence, Axios reported.
Cop27 news – live: World faces a ‘billion climate refugees’ if crisis talks fail
The world is facing a billion climate refugees if international leaders fail in crisis talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley has warned at Cop27. In a scathing attack on industrialised nations, she criticised the west for their part in causing climate disasters for developing countries due their high carbon emissions.Speaking at an event organised by Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Mottley said: “We were the ones whose blood, sweat and tears financed the industrial revolution.“Are we now to face double jeopardy by having to pay the cost as a result of those greenhouse gases from...
nationalinterest.org
Putin Will Think Twice Before Nuking Ukraine
Before giving the order to launch, Putin would need to think hard and deeply if using the most powerful card, the atomic ace, makes any sense at all. Russian president Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened Ukraine and its supporters with a nuclear attack that will settle the war he started on February 24, 2022. Some observers claim that the threat is a mere rhetorical trick, while others believe it is part of the Russian military doctrine to escalate a conflict, even by nuclear means, to bring the enemy to the negotiation table. A 2021 risk assessment study by Maj. Stephen Redmon, at the time enrolled in the U.S. Army Command’s School of Advanced Military Studies, warned that the Russian use of low-yield nuclear weapons is likely and the threat level is high. However, even if the Russian doctrine makes it possible, does a nuclear attack practically make sense? Will a nuclear bomb help Russia effectively end and win the war? And if so, in what way? The following four scenarios suggest that Russia would get far less from its nuclear threats even if it follows through on them.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
nationalinterest.org
Is Erdogan the Winner of the Russia-Ukraine War?
Ankara’s posturing between Russia and the West speaks to Erdogan’s expansive vision of Turkey as an indispensable power player—if not a great power—in the transition to a multipolar world. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan capped off a week of emergency diplomacy to save the beleaguered Ukraine...
nationalinterest.org
Is There a Way Out of Afghanistan’s Economic Nightmare?
Despite the supply and delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the people continue to experience acute food insecurity and economic tensions. In its recent report, the World Bank has estimated that Afghanistan’s economy ‘faces critical challenges’ in which the country’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to contract further, with an accumulated contraction rate of around 30-35 percent between 2021-2022, in addition to having no improvements in per capita income. Moreover, since the re-establishment of the Taliban administration in 2021, Afghanistan has received around $1.8 billion in humanitarian aid from the international community. The United States has provided $1.1 billion in funds to assist the Afghan people during these tumultuous times. However, through relevant agencies of the United Nations, donor countries continue to provide aid to Afghanistan. Yet, despite this assistance, the Afghan communities continue to live in dire conditions accompanied by acute food insecurity, rising food prices, drought, and a lack of jobs.
nationalinterest.org
Strategic Scarcity: Allocating Arms and Attention in Washington
The United States’ manifest and concrete interests of security, prosperity, and liberty are directly at stake, and its citizens deserve a serious strategy to safeguard these interests. “Strategy,” wrote business guru Richard Rumelt, “involves focus and, therefore, choice. And choice means setting aside some goals in favor of others.”...
Party says Pakistan's ex-PM Khan delaying march on Islamabad
Party officials say Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed the resumption of his protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to challenge his successor's government for later this week
nationalinterest.org
What China’s Military Reshuffle Means for Asia
At a minimum, China’s neighbors need to remain careful in this new era. On October 23, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) selected new members for its top ruling organs in the 20th National Congress. A sizable number of the CCP’s Central Committee members come from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In addition, China’s supreme military administrative establishment, the Central Military Commission (CMC), underwent a comprehensive reshuffle, and four new members joined. This reshuffle in China’s higher military leadership reflects Beijing’s shifting threat perceptions in the Indo-Pacific. It may yield a variation in China’s military modernization objectives, further influencing the regional security situation.
Jailed activist begins hunger strike ahead of Biden's visit to Cambodia
A jailed outspoken American-Cambodian activist has begun a one-week hunger strike to protest conditions in prison ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the kingdom. Her strike comes ahead of Biden's visit to capital Phnom Penh later this week to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Army Gears Up to Fight With the Navy and Marine Corps
Training with other service branches provides an opportunity for improvement and better interoperability. The U.S. Army is looking to improve its interoperability with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region as competition with China. Compared to China, the United States possesses one extremely handy...
