Los Angeles, CA

Vibe

Diddy’s Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor

Sean “Diddy” Combs really got into character this Halloween, as he dressed as Batman’s archenemy, The Joker. However, his Oscar-worthy performance almost landed him in a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson, who may not have recognized him on Saturday night (Oct. 29). In a viral clip that has surfaced, an unrecognizable Diddy is dressed as the Heath Ledger character, donning a purple trench coat, green hair and “Joker” makeup. He even toted a toy machine gun and fake grenade launcher, all while portraying the maniacal supervillain. As the Bad Boy CEO taunted the streets of Los Angeles in his costume, his...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
HOT 97

Diddy Gives Chrisean Rock Her Flowers + Turns Up w. Yung Miami At Diddy’s Birthday Bash

Chrisean Rock is OUTSIDE. The TV personality and social media influencer was invited to Diddy’s exclusive birthday bash. The mogul turned 53 on November 4. Videos went viral of Diddy saying hello to Chrisean. In one video, Chrisean reshared it to social media and said the Bad Boy icon “gave her her flowers.” In the text, Chrisean wrote, “bro was giving me my flowers I was just so aww thank you, prayer hand emoji].” The message continues, “bless up Diddy, love love love.”
one37pm.com

11 Rappers with the Most Grammy Awards

Rappers have long had a love–hate relationship with the Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj’s recent frustration with how her latest smash hit song “Super Freaky Girl” could potentially be categorized is a recent example. Jay-Z’s years of boycotting the annual award ceremony is another example. No matter how the Grammys are viewed by certain members of the hip-hop community, it still remains one of the most prestigious events in entertainment.
rolling out

Missy Elliot immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds in Vegas

Missy Elliott has been immortalized in wax after she became immortalized for spitting on wax. The legendary beat producer and lyrical lioness had her likeness made into wax at the iconic Madame Tussauds and it is eerily and shockingly accurate. “My WAX FIGURE is OFFICIALLY immortalized in the @madametussaudsusa Museum...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists

The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
musictimes.com

Hold on to Your Helmets: Steve Lacy Brought the House Down as the 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest

Steve Lacy performed as this past weekend's musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and his incredible performance made it a truly exceptional night. Since the beginning of the show, Saturday Night Live has done a masterful job combining the most exciting hosts and the best musical guests to highlight the talents of the core cast. This past weekend was no exception. The show was hosted by comedian Amy Schumer. This was the talent's third time hosting the late night sketch series. She previously hosted the show back in 2015 and in 2018.
AOL Corp

Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans

One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
musictimes.com

Bryan Adams Bio and Net Worth 2022: Fast Facts About the Canadian Musician

Bryan Guy Adams was born on November 5, 1959 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. At a young age, Adams was musically talented as a child. He learned how to play the guitar on his own. Adams' father worked at the Canadian army, and is a previous UN peacekeeping observer, and a diplomat. Adams' father's occupation influenced the frequent relocation of the family. After the divorce of his parents, he lived with his mother, north of Vancouver.

