Complex
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Diddy’s Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor
Sean “Diddy” Combs really got into character this Halloween, as he dressed as Batman’s archenemy, The Joker. However, his Oscar-worthy performance almost landed him in a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson, who may not have recognized him on Saturday night (Oct. 29). In a viral clip that has surfaced, an unrecognizable Diddy is dressed as the Heath Ledger character, donning a purple trench coat, green hair and “Joker” makeup. He even toted a toy machine gun and fake grenade launcher, all while portraying the maniacal supervillain. As the Bad Boy CEO taunted the streets of Los Angeles in his costume, his...
Diddy Gets Into Argument With 'Power' Star While Dressed As 'The Joker'
The verbal altercation almost got physical.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Chloe & Halle Bailey, Diddy, Keke Palmer, La La & More Went Ham With Their Halloween Costumes
No one enjoys Halloween more than your favorite celebrities. Every year they flex how their wealth grants them access to the best costume ideas, and this year the tradition continues. It’s officially spooky season, and we are back outside in full force. To celebrate Halloween 2022, your favorite celebs...
HOT 97
Diddy Gives Chrisean Rock Her Flowers + Turns Up w. Yung Miami At Diddy’s Birthday Bash
Chrisean Rock is OUTSIDE. The TV personality and social media influencer was invited to Diddy’s exclusive birthday bash. The mogul turned 53 on November 4. Videos went viral of Diddy saying hello to Chrisean. In one video, Chrisean reshared it to social media and said the Bad Boy icon “gave her her flowers.” In the text, Chrisean wrote, “bro was giving me my flowers I was just so aww thank you, prayer hand emoji].” The message continues, “bless up Diddy, love love love.”
Lil Baby Fan Tries to Perform for Him at Meet and Greet, Rapper Hilariously Turns Him Away
Rappers are always encountering fans who do crazy things for the camera. Case in point: a Lil Baby fan tried to perform for him at a meet and greet and the Atlanta rapper hilariously turned him away. On Friday (Oct. 14), TikTok user harry.daniels posted a video of himself singing...
TMZ.com
Diddy's 53rd Birthday Party Draws, Jay-Z, Mary J Blige, Travis Scott
Diddy rang in his 53rd year on the planet in true Diddy fashion Friday night ... Big party!! BIGGER names!! Lotsa liquor!! And dancing galore!!. The legendary rap mogul threw his fancy B'Day bash at his L.A. mansion ... and the stars came out mostly dressed to the nines to lap up all the fun.
Fans React To Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Rare Family Halloween Photo As “The Proud Family”
Beyoncè brings it full circle with her family's Halloween costume look as the classic Disney cartoon, "The Proud Family." Check it out inside.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Dead: Cause of Death 'Suspicious,' Linked to Legal Battle?
Aaron Carter is dead. This is a shocking news as most fans, even though aware of the tough times he has had, cannot get it out from their minds the young boy who rose to fame after his brother, Nick Carter did. He was a known singer and even a recognised actor. This is a tragedy indeed.
one37pm.com
11 Rappers with the Most Grammy Awards
Rappers have long had a love–hate relationship with the Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj’s recent frustration with how her latest smash hit song “Super Freaky Girl” could potentially be categorized is a recent example. Jay-Z’s years of boycotting the annual award ceremony is another example. No matter how the Grammys are viewed by certain members of the hip-hop community, it still remains one of the most prestigious events in entertainment.
Missy Elliot immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds in Vegas
Missy Elliott has been immortalized in wax after she became immortalized for spitting on wax. The legendary beat producer and lyrical lioness had her likeness made into wax at the iconic Madame Tussauds and it is eerily and shockingly accurate. “My WAX FIGURE is OFFICIALLY immortalized in the @madametussaudsusa Museum...
musictimes.com
Hurricane G Dead: Is The 90s Rapper's Cause of Death Due To Lung Cancer?
Hurricane G, a New York rapper from the 1990s, has died. The trailblazing female rapper, Gloria Rodriguez, was claimed to have died on Sunday, according to EMPD's Erick Sermon, with whom she had her only child Lexus Cannon. As of this writing, the cause of death of Hurricane G has...
Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists
The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
musictimes.com
Hold on to Your Helmets: Steve Lacy Brought the House Down as the 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest
Steve Lacy performed as this past weekend's musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and his incredible performance made it a truly exceptional night. Since the beginning of the show, Saturday Night Live has done a masterful job combining the most exciting hosts and the best musical guests to highlight the talents of the core cast. This past weekend was no exception. The show was hosted by comedian Amy Schumer. This was the talent's third time hosting the late night sketch series. She previously hosted the show back in 2015 and in 2018.
musictimes.com
Nick Carter Emotional: Backstreet Boys Make Big Move for Bandmate Amid Brother Aaron’s Death [WATCH]
Fans, friends, and family were shocked by the sudden death of Aaron Carter who died at the young age of 34 years old. Most recently, Backstreet Boys' Kevin Richardson led a tribute during one of their shows, leading fellow member Nick Carter to start tearing up. According to Hollywood Life,...
musictimes.com
Is Andy Taylor Alright? Duran Duran Guitarist Diagnosed With THIS Dreaded Health Issue
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor skipped the band's historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to a worrying reason. The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Duran Duran on Saturday night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All members attended the event except for Taylor, who is reportedly facing a dreaded health issue.
AOL Corp
Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans
One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
musictimes.com
Bryan Adams Bio and Net Worth 2022: Fast Facts About the Canadian Musician
Bryan Guy Adams was born on November 5, 1959 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. At a young age, Adams was musically talented as a child. He learned how to play the guitar on his own. Adams' father worked at the Canadian army, and is a previous UN peacekeeping observer, and a diplomat. Adams' father's occupation influenced the frequent relocation of the family. After the divorce of his parents, he lived with his mother, north of Vancouver.
