auburntigers.com
Tigers finish fall season at Florida Fall Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Auburn men's tennis team wrapped up the fall schedule on Sunday at the Florida Fall Invite in Gainesville, Fla. The event featured three days of singles and doubles matches. The Auburn duo of Raul Dobai and Jan Galka claimed a victory in doubles over Duke's...
auburntigers.com
Kemp named SEC Freshmen of the Week for second time this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn Volleyball's series sweep over Texas A&M solidified its first 20-win season since 2010 and freshman Kendal Kemp was right in the thick of the action, picking up SEC Freshman of the Week for her efforts. The youngster out of Eagan, Minnesota has been nothing short...
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis completes fall slate at Thunderbird Invite
TEMPE, Ariz. – Auburn women's tennis finished their fall slate on Sunday at the Thunderbird Invite. The Tigers went a perfect three-for-three in doubles play over the weekend as the Auburn duo of Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella defeated Marianna Argyrokastriti and Rachel Hanford from host school Arizona State on Friday, California's Hannah Viller Moeller and Makenna Thiel on Saturday, as well as Nicole Hammond and Andrea Cerdan from Michigan on Sunday.
auburntigers.com
Auburn women open 2022-23 season with Sam Houston
AUBURN, Ala. – The 52nd season of Auburn women's basketball begins Tuesday night as the Tigers host Sam Houston at Neville Arena. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CT. Tuesday's game is Military Appreciation Night for Auburn women's basketball. All active and retired military personnel can show military ID at the arena ticket office for a free general admission ticket. Tuesday is also Coach Johnnie Harris' birthday. The first 100 fans at the scholarship entrance will receive a free cake pop.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball seals dramatic series sweep over Texas A&M
AUBURN. Ala. – Another day in Neville had Auburn fans checking their pulses following an exhausting, yet exhilarating four-set affair on Sunday. Facing Texas A&M for the second time in as many days, the Tigers cranked out a 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31) victory but it was far from identical. Three straight deuce sets had the Orange and Blue faithful on the edge of their seats for over two and half hours with the Tigers finally claiming victory in dramatic fashion to secure its first 20-win season in over a decade.
auburntigers.com
Defense carries No. 15 Auburn to 70-52 opening night win vs. George Mason
AUBURN, Ala. – Defense carried No. 15 Auburn to a 70-52 season-opening win over George Mason Monday at Neville Arena. "A good win tonight," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "To hold them to 52 points and to turn them over 19 times with a veteran team, our defense was really good. It's a good start."
auburntigers.com
No. 15 Auburn hosts George Mason in 2022-23 season opener
AUBURN, Ala. – College basketball is back. No. 15 Auburn will tip off its 2022-23 season Monday night at home against George Mason. Many will recognize the name from George Mason's magical Final Four run 16 years ago, but this is a team that had road wins at Maryland at Georgia just last year. The Patriots went into Kansas and hung with the Jayhawks for 40 minutes.
auburntigers.com
Auburn rallies, falls 39-33 in OT at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Auburn overcame a 21-point deficit and twice took the lead in the fourth quarter before falling to Mississippi State 39-33 in overtime Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. "I'm so proud of my guys. They fought," said interim head coach Carnell Williams. "I emphasized two things all...
auburntigers.com
Balanced offense leads Auburn Volleyball past Texas A&M
AUBURN. Ala. – Auburn Volleyball has only lost one home game this season. Saturday night in Neville Arena, the Tigers had no intention of making it two. Behind a well-balanced offensive effort, Auburn took down Texas A&M, 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21) for the first win over the Aggies on the Plains since 2013.
