AUBURN. Ala. – Another day in Neville had Auburn fans checking their pulses following an exhausting, yet exhilarating four-set affair on Sunday. Facing Texas A&M for the second time in as many days, the Tigers cranked out a 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31) victory but it was far from identical. Three straight deuce sets had the Orange and Blue faithful on the edge of their seats for over two and half hours with the Tigers finally claiming victory in dramatic fashion to secure its first 20-win season in over a decade.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO