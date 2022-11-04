With the 2022 World Series in the books and dozens of free agents declaring their availability today, it’s time to build the 2023 White Sox!. Welcome to the ninth installment of the South Side Sox White Sox Offseason Plan Project. Does an 81-81 record in the middle of a contention window make you feel like you might do a better job than GM Rick Hahn and the White Sox “brain trust?” Well, this is your chance to help show the South Siders the way.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO