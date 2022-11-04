Read full article on original website
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day
The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
Fox 59
Tailgate recipe: Meatballs by Michael
The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59 morning reporter Michael Van Schoik shares his meatball recipe. Meatballs by Michael. Ingredients. Bag of frozen meatballs. Jar of grape jelly. Container of barbeque sauce. Chili sauce (optional, to...
Delish
40+ Delicious Garlic Recipes
Garlic is absolutely a MUST-have ingredient in the kitchen. And if you're like us, you probably ALWAYS have a bulb of garlic knocking about. And when you make garlic one of the central ingredients in your dish then you're in for an absolute flavour bomb. Whether you're after the perfect garlic and rosemary roast potatoes, or a go-to garlic spaghetti dish, or just want to know how to make confit garlic, then we've got you covered!
University of Cincinnati News Record
Three quick and easy air fryer recipes
In my kitchen, convenience is key when deciding what I eat. Especially on school nights with minimal time to spare, finding a way to produce a healthy, tasty and, most importantly, quick source of food is crucial. Recently, with the aid of my air fryer, I’ve adapted a few classic...
Easy fall dinner recipe for apple sausage stuffed butternut squash
Apple sausage stuffed butternut squash recipe from Lisa Bryan of Downshiftology.
Thanksgiving made simple: Appetizer recipes that require 5 ingredients or less
You've got enough on your plate this Thanksgiving. Try these easy appetizers that require just a handful of ingredients.
Thanksgiving Recipes for Impress Your Guests
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and I had no list of fancy nancy dishes to impress the audience. I decided to jot down all ideas. Guess What!!! I did it… In this blog, I will share a compilation of Thanksgiving recipes that are sure to wow your guests, 50 Thanksgiving Recipes to Impress Your Guests and Perfect for Sharing! Choose one from the list after looking it over!
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Comfort food recipes that are actually good for you
There are various incarnations of one-pan chicken and rice dishes, originating from all over the world, and this version, which includes some lovely Spanish flavours, is one of my favourites,” says Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.“It’s delicious and satisfying, with tangy sweet peppers and tomatoes, and spicy chorizo, to balance the soothing rice, chicken and brothy juices.”Chicken and chorizo rice Serves: 6Ingredients:1 large or 2 medium onions, sliced3 red, orange or yellow peppers, deseeded and sliced2 fat garlic cloves, sliced100g chorizo, diced1-2 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil1 bay leaf250g brown rice (such as basmati), well rinsed1 small chicken, jointed, or 6 bone-in chicken...
12tomatoes.com
Chicken and Biscuits Casserole
Want a comforting dinner that never fails to please? Chicken and Dumplings is always here for you. Want a version of it that makes your life incredibly easy? Well, I give you this Chicken and Biscuits Casserole. It uses a couple of kitchen shortcuts so it’s super simple to throw together but every bit as comforting and tasty as a dish that took you much longer to make. Easy and delicious weeknights are yours to be had!
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes to get the food festivities started
Check out these festive Thanksgiving appetizer recipes.
I’m a savvy saver – I only spent $4 a day for lunch with Trader Joe’s ingredients, my best picks to save you money
BUYING lunch at a restaurant can be expensive at times, but one savvy saver has found the best ingredients at Trader Joe's to make five meals. It only takes seven ingredients, and every meal costs about $4 - it's vegan-friendly too. A TikTok influencer, also known as Healthyhustle22, revealed her...
Nadiya Hussain's anchovy breadcrumb spaghetti is your coziest weeknight dinner
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Sure, she's one of the most beloved winners of the beloved "Great British Baking Show." Sure, her television series...
How to Make Spaghetti Squash in a Slow Cooker
Spaghetti squash is a popular winter squash, and for good reason. It’s a low-carb and low-calorie alternative to pasta with a slightly sweet taste and crisp-tender bite. There are several ways to cook spaghetti squash. Slow cooker spaghetti squash allows you to simply pop it in your Crock-Pot (one of the best slow cookers) and get on with your day. It’s the ultimate fuss-free dinner!
Recipes made with bouillon
Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Sticky buns and glamorous pudding: recipes to use up leftover croissants
Do you have more croissants than you know what to do with? You’ve eaten more of them fresh than you’re going to admit to anyone (but I don’t blame you, the pleasure of a croissant fresh from the oven is something I will never grow tired of), but what to do with the rest of them?
12tomatoes.com
Spicy Feta and Bacon Pasta Bake
An aromatic and hearty cherry tomato based pasta filled with homestyle flavors!. A simple feta pasta became the darling of social media for its tasty but quick to produce recipe. It became so popular that the viral dish created a feta shortage in the US! It’s a tremendous recipe in its own right, but by adding a few much-loved ingredients and ramping up the flavor base with popular pantry herbs and spices, you can take feta pasta to a new level. It’s a classic bake made with flair and innovation that you’ll want to eat again and again!
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Broccoli Rice Pie
This tasty pie is new favorite. Like a lot of kids one of my favorite ways to eat broccoli growing up was cheesy broccoli rice. It’s a simple, but very satisfying combination. If you ever wanted this dish as the main attraction at dinner then look no further than this cheesy broccoli rice pie.
Comments / 0