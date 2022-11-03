Read full article on original website
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Again After Eric Dier Mistake - Tottenham v Liverpool
Watch Liverpool make it 2-0 just before half-time as Mohamed Salah scores his second of the game after a mistake by Tottenham's Eric Dier.
prestigeonline.com
Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held
Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held. Heading for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and looking to plan your activities?. With just a month left to the opening game on November 20 2022, we explore the eight beautiful stadiums which will host matches at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
ESPN
World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0
World Cup hopeful Youssoufa Moukoko scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past local Ruhr rivals VfL Bochum 3-0 on Saturday to take over third spot in the Bundesliga. The 17-year-old Moukoko could not have delivered a better pitch ahead of Germany coach Hansi Flick's squad announcement next week, confirming his outstanding form when he rifled in from 18 yards to give Dortmund the lead in the eighth minute.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online
Liverpool visit Tottenham in north London today for a big game between two Premier League heavyweights.Spurs came into the weekend third in the Premier League, 10 points clear of their opponents who have been struggling for form. Liverpool have lost four of their past five matches, with particularly disappointing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the end of October. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs host LiverpoolBut Spurs are dogged by injuries and Antonio Conte must piece together a team to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the World Cup just around the...
videoageinternational.net
BBC Set to Offer Extensive Coverage of FIFA World Cup
The BBC has announced extensive digital, TV and audio coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. BBC Sport will be offering a variety of digital content exploring the World Cup from every angle, including live text commentaries, fixtures, results, previews, post-match reports and analysis of all 64 matches plus stadium guides and video features.
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header
Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
Yardbarker
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta Remains Determined To Sign Juventus Wingback Juan Cuadrado Next Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to raid former club Juventus to sign wing-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer next summer. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombia international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, making him an enticing prospect for Marotta.
NBC Sports
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then...
SkySports
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup after shock defeat to Netherlands
South Africa have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup after slumping to a shock 13-run defeat to Netherlands in their final Group 2 game in Adelaide. Chasing 159 to secure a spot in next week's semi-finals, the Proteas stumbled to 145-8 with Rilee Rossouw (25 of 19) top-scoring on a slow pitch.
Watch: Liverpool Get Early Goal Through Mohamed Salah - Tottenham v Liverpool
Watch Mohamed Salah score an early goal against Tottenham in the Premier League.
AdWeek
The 2026 World Cup Has Already Begun For Coca-Cola
This year’s World Cup in Qatar doesn’t start until Nov. 20, but Coca-Cola is already trotting the World Cup trophy around North America like it’s 2026. For a major event sponsor like Coca-Cola, it pays to plan nearly a half decade in advance. After all, the soft drink giant contributes part of the $1.35 billion that soccer governing body FIFA expects in marketing revenue for the World Cup.
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Super Salah Steals The Show
Liverpool travelled to the capital in the hope to turn around their form in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.
Bayern wins amid calls by Bundesliga fans to ‘boycott Qatar’
BERLIN (AP) — Amid calls in the Bundesliga to boycott Qatar’s World Cup, 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko fired his way into contention for a place on Germany’s team with two goals in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Bochum on Saturday. Dortmund fans unfurled numerous banners before the...
Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich: Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scores double to continue his fine form in five-goal thriller as Julian Nagelsmann's side go top of the Bundesliga table
Bayern Munich have gone top of the Bundesliga table after withstanding a Hertha Berlin comeback to win a nervy match 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. Visiting attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala scored early before in-form striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice in two minutes to put the champions 3-0 up. Quickfire Hertha goals...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Women Face First Test With European Qualification Targeted
Manchester United Women will learn if their Women’s Super League title credentials are real on Sunday evening when they host Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village. The game will see United, league leaders, take on three-time consecutive and defending champions Chelsea in a real test of their chances of maintaining an impressive start to the season.
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
Is England vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn international
England kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon with Owen Farrell starting alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.Farrell captains the side for the first time in a year after clearing return-to-play concussion protocols and for the first time Jones has his preferred midfield fit and available for selection.LIVE! Follow England’s clash with Argentina on our blogEngland face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a tough autumn schedule as Jones begins his final 12 months in charge before the World Cup next year.“We’re looking forward to a great...
Comments / 0