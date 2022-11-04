SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A matchup so nice, they had to play it twice as the USC Upstate Spartans travel to High Point for the Big South Championship semifinals. The Spartans enter the conference tournament with a 6-5-5 record, an impressive turnaround after going 0-4-1 to start the season. They earned the three seed in the conference with a 4-1-3 record in Big South play this year, their best finish in conference play since the 2020 season. Upstate enters the postseason on a 6-game unbeaten streak (4-0-2), their longest such streak in the D-1 era.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO