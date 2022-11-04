Read full article on original website
upstatespartans.com
Men's Basketball Set to Open Up the 2022-23 Season at the Hodge as It Hosts Brevard Monday
USC Upstate (0-0; 0-0 Big South) vs. Brevard (0-0; 0-0 USA South) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. After seeing last season's meeting cancelled due to Covid-19 management protocols, USC Upstate and Brevard will meet for the second time in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) Monday night. The lone meeting in the series came on Nov. 10, 2018, in Upstate's 2018-19 home opener with the Spartans winning 86-43 with Malik Moore leading the way with 20 points, becoming the 24th member of Upstate's 1,000-Point Club.
upstatespartans.com
Upstate Women's Basketball Kicks Off the 2022-2023 Season with Home Opener Against Southern Wesleyan
USC Upstate (Big South) vs. Southern Wesleyan (Conference Carolinas) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: ESPN+ | Southern Wesleyan vs. South Carolina Upstate | Watch ESPN. Series History. USC Upstate looks to start the 2022-2023 season strong with a victory over first time opponent, Southern Wesleyan University. Upstate went...
upstatespartans.com
Undefeated in Conference Play on the Road, Men's Soccer Travels to High Point for Big South Championship Semi-Final
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A matchup so nice, they had to play it twice as the USC Upstate Spartans travel to High Point for the Big South Championship semifinals. The Spartans enter the conference tournament with a 6-5-5 record, an impressive turnaround after going 0-4-1 to start the season. They earned the three seed in the conference with a 4-1-3 record in Big South play this year, their best finish in conference play since the 2020 season. Upstate enters the postseason on a 6-game unbeaten streak (4-0-2), their longest such streak in the D-1 era.
upstatespartans.com
Volleyball Honors Senior Briana Strobert While Battling Charleston Southern in Team's Final Home Match
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – For the final time this season, USC Upstate volleyball found itself on its home court as the Spartans fought hard to defend their home court as they traded barbs with the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern as the match went back-and-forth over the match's first three sets (27-29, 26-24. 24-26) before Charleston Southern pulled things out in the fourth set with an 11-25 victory.
upstatespartans.com
Nikki Deslatte Leads a Balanced Offense as Volleyball Opened Its Final Homestand Friday Against Winthrop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Back at the G.B. Hodge Center to begin the team's final homestand of the season, USC Upstate volleyball pushed Winthrop in sets one and three as the Spartans' fought all night before ultimately succumbing to the Eagles in straight sets by scores of 22-25, 16-25, 19-25. Feeding off a raucous crowd comprised of the remainder of Upstate's athletic programs on the final Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Green Game of the fall seasons, the Spartans fed off the crowd's energy both offensively and defensively with numerous kills and blocks sending the crowd into a frenzy throughout the night.
upstatespartans.com
Beginning Preparations for the Spring Schedule and the Big South Championship, Women's Golf Embarks Upon Match Play at the French Broad Collegiate Invite
French Broad Collegiate Invitational | Nov. 6-7, 2022. The Cliffs at Walnut Cove | Arden, N.C. Teams (4): No. 1 USC Upstate, No. 2 UNC Asheville, No. 3 Gardner-Webb, No. 4 Tennessee Tech. Tournament Lineup. Preaw Nontarux (R-Jr.; Lampang, Thailand) Beem Pabsimma (R-Sr.; Bangkok, Thailand) Suwarin Yord-in (Jr.; Bangkok, Thailand)
