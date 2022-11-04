ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
France 24

Facebook parent company Meta planning mass layoffs, Wall Street Journal reports

Facebook-parent Meta will become the latest tech firm to scale back its workforce, with plans to layoff thousands of employees this week, US media reported Sunday. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the layoffs could impact "many thousands" of Meta employees and that an announcement was expected as soon as Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy