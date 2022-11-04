ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

cbs17

Cary shopping center to open outdoor ice-skating rink

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fenton Cary Shopping Center will open its new ice-skating rink on Saturday. Fenton is at 855 Cary Towne Blvd. near the Triangle Aquatic Center. Tickets are $16 per person for 75 minutes of skating. Every Monday, guests can enjoy a $3 ticket discount. You...
CARY, NC
Kennardo G. James

A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ Eatery

A woman called 911 to complain about being served "pink meat" at a historic eatery in NCTrip Advisor. There have been a plethora of bizarre stories this year, however, this one possibly takes the cake. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to a situation that included a woman complaining about being served "pink meat" at a historic BBQ eatery in town, according to FOX Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at what exactly happened as well as how the eatery responded.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
RALEIGH, NC
thisisraleigh.com

6 Lovely Gardens in Raleigh (and one amazing garden nearby!

We’re fortunate to have access to several gorgeous gardens in Raleigh that are home to lovely flowers, plants, ponds, grass picnic areas and landscaped grounds. If you’ve been following us for a while, you’ll know that one of the reasons we love living in Raleigh is the abundant nature, greenery, lakes and outdoor activities the city has to offer. And just like experiencing our wonderful parks in Raleigh, one of the popular things to do in Raleigh is to explore these gardens at different times of the year.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Selma announces Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma has officially announced when you can come to make your reindeer food, ride on floats and see Santa Claus. Beginning at 6 p.m. On Dec. 6, join the Town of Selma for its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in front of Town Hall on North Raiford Street.
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween

Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
