Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Cary shopping center to open outdoor ice-skating rink
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fenton Cary Shopping Center will open its new ice-skating rink on Saturday. Fenton is at 855 Cary Towne Blvd. near the Triangle Aquatic Center. Tickets are $16 per person for 75 minutes of skating. Every Monday, guests can enjoy a $3 ticket discount. You...
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ Eatery
A woman called 911 to complain about being served "pink meat" at a historic eatery in NCTrip Advisor. There have been a plethora of bizarre stories this year, however, this one possibly takes the cake. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to a situation that included a woman complaining about being served "pink meat" at a historic BBQ eatery in town, according to FOX Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at what exactly happened as well as how the eatery responded.
Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
thisisraleigh.com
6 Lovely Gardens in Raleigh (and one amazing garden nearby!
We’re fortunate to have access to several gorgeous gardens in Raleigh that are home to lovely flowers, plants, ponds, grass picnic areas and landscaped grounds. If you’ve been following us for a while, you’ll know that one of the reasons we love living in Raleigh is the abundant nature, greenery, lakes and outdoor activities the city has to offer. And just like experiencing our wonderful parks in Raleigh, one of the popular things to do in Raleigh is to explore these gardens at different times of the year.
cbs17
Selma announces Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma has officially announced when you can come to make your reindeer food, ride on floats and see Santa Claus. Beginning at 6 p.m. On Dec. 6, join the Town of Selma for its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in front of Town Hall on North Raiford Street.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson
Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson get their grades. Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson get their grades. Reporter: Keely ArthurProducer: Pritchard StrongProducer: Ashley TalleyPhotographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
A popular Durham food truck (and a bakery) expand to Raleigh development
The new restaurants are coming to a redevelopment project near NC State University.
Wawa to Wilson? Popular gas station confirms it’s narrowing down potential building sites
With an anticipated opening in 2024, the popular gas station and eatery Wawa, Inc., could be coming to Wilson.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
WRAL
Tractor trailer caryring explosives crashes, clsoing US 64 in Rocky Mount
U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount was closed in both directions as crews worked to evacuate as many nearby homes and businesses as possible. U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount was closed in both directions as crews worked to evacuate as many nearby homes and businesses as possible.
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween
Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
North Carolina community outraged after mass shooter trick-or-treater strolls through neighborhood
Angel Turner told CBS 17 she was in her garage with her daughter and neighbor when they saw a person walk down the street wearing army fatigues.
WITN
A local church is helping kids around the world
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
'Just the way I felt': Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had barbecue at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
Woman donates $5K to Wake County Animal Center after seeing WRAL News report
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman has agreed to donate $5,000 to the Wake County Animal Center, which will cover the adoption fees for people who adopt pets. Julie Stolzer made her donation to the center on Friday afternoon at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. "I used to volunteer...
Rocky Mount residents near U.S. 64 and Atlantic Avenue ordered to evacuate after truck carrying 'explosive materials' overturns
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Crews were evacuating part of U.S. 64 and Atlantic Avenue in Rocky Mount on Friday after a truck carrying "explosive material" overturned. Authorities are warning that people should stay within a half-mile radius away from the accident.
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
cbs17
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
Comments / 0