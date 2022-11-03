Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL
Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
“No protection left” after seawalls in Daytona Beach Shores ripped away by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left. Seawalls and sand dunes along the coast in Wilbur by the Sea have been wiped away following the storm, leaving homes and the coastline exposed.
9 things to do this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is in a bit of a hold right now, as spooky Halloween decorations come down, and bright and cheery holiday decor goes up. Still, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Orlando. Check out our top 9 things in the list below. HOLLERBACH’S NOVEMBERFEST...
mynews13.com
City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
fox35orlando.com
Things to do this weekend in Orlando: Nov. 4 -Nov. 6
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are a few events happening in Orlando and the Central Florida area during the first weekend of November. 2022 Taste of Space Celebrity Chef Event: Celebrity chefs Rocco DiSpirito, Duff Goldman, and Marc Murphy demonstrate their expert cooking techniques on stage and sharing custom menu samplings with the audience. Veteran NASA astronauts Bruce Melnick, Scott Altman, and Sandra Magnus will also be in attendance to mingle and share their stories of eating in space, such as some of their favorite foods from their space flights, according to the event posting. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
Food Beast
This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo
A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
click orlando
Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
fox35orlando.com
Nonstop flights out of Orlando to this popular Mexican city now available
Central Florida residents who are looking to book their next vacation to Mexico may be happy to hear that Frontier Airlines has added a Mexican city to its list of nonstop flights leaving out of Orlando International Airport. Nonstop flights to Guadalajara, a city located in western Mexico, were launched...
Universal Studios Orlando Resort Will Close Multiple Rides
Universal Orlando Resort will be closing five different attractions in the Kids Zone section of the park in January, according to a recent statement from Universal. “Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrekand Donkey's Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023)."
WESH
Potential tropical system may bring more flooding in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ian caused so much hardship for so many and even more than a month later, flooding is still an issue, especially along the St. Johns River. A major rain event in the forecast is unwelcome news for those living by Lake Monroe where the situation has improved but is still fragile.
Exclusive: An inside look at Brightline’s safety operations as high-speed testing begins
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is speeding up test runs of its high-speed rail service in Brevard County. Trains reached speeds as high as 79 miles per hour Thursday, much higher than the 15 miles per hour they reached on earlier test runs. Brightline is performing the tests in...
New York Fugitive Busted After Vacationing Fed Spots Him at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World calls itself the “most magical place on Earth,” but one visiting fugitive must’ve felt cursed when his trip to the resort ended in a stroke of mind-blowing bad luck last month.Quashon Burton, 31, from New York had been on the run from the law since November 2021. United States Postal Inspection Service officers tried to arrest him over an alleged identity theft scheme used to steal around $150,000 of federal COVID loans, but he wasn’t at his Brooklyn home. Burton’s mother informed the officers that her son “would not be self-surrendering,” federal court documents say.Federal postal inspector...
