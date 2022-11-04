ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
IOWA STATE
Vox

Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway

As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
UTAH STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
iheart.com

Mom Finds Cannabis Gummy Worms In 5-Year-Old's Halloween Candy

A Missouri mother was shocked to find a package containing cannabis-infused gummy worms mixed in with the Halloween candy her five-year-old collected during a trunk-or-treat event over the weekend. Tiffany Burroughs told KMOV that she took her three boys, ages one, two, and five, to the trunk-or-treat at a local...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
The Independent

Voices: The scariest part of Halloween? Dealing with spoilt brats in masks demanding free sweets

This year, like every year, we all have to play our part in our own little remakes ofHalloween. For real. On our own doorsteps. Trick or treat they call it. Threatening behaviour would be a more honest description of the ritual terror. The play horror is not that amusing, really.You too may be feeling some trepidation about that annual licensed exercise in junior extortion, “trick or treat". In the name of Halloween, whatever that is, or was, children are given leave to threaten whole neighbourhoods with criminal damage. You, too, may dread the diabolical knock on the door in...
Pocono Update

Halloween Has Changed

Opinion | When people think of Halloween they picture a particularly American holiday with candy, costumes, and mischief, but Halloween has its somewhat ambiguous origins in multiple countries. Halloween is much more an amalgamation of multiple holidays and traditions. The earliest accounts we have of Halloween being celebrated is the record of a pagan Gaelic holiday named Samhain (pronounced SAH-won). Samhain was a celebration of the beginning of the winter and the end of summer. Celebrated on the night of October 31st through to the dawn of November 1st. Roughly situated between the winter equinox and the summer solstice, to mark the end of the harvest. Samhain was also a tradition of honoring and celebrating the dead. It was believed that the barrier between the living and the dead was weakest during this time, allowing recently dead spirits to be free to haunt, comfort, or escape their spiritual purgatory to either ascend to heaven or plummet to the underworld.
CBS Miami

"No tricks, just treats!" Publix giving out free candy to trick or treaters

MIAMI - If you're looking for a place to take the little ones trick or treating, Publix has you covered.The grocery giant posted on Facebook "No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 - 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores."The in-store trick-or-treating is for children under 12 and they do need to be accompanied by an adult."We trick or treat at our Publix every year. Thank you for this fun tradition!" Tiffany Green Evans wrote on Publix's Facebook page.Although this is a national campaign, you should check with your local store to make sure they're participating.  
The Independent

Raccoons end Halloween by attacking robotic witch on couple's porch

A pair of hooligan raccoons marked the end of Halloween by attacking a robotic witch that a couple had put out to decorate their porch.This video shows the moment the masked bandits launched at the decoration, pulling it to the ground.Michael Collins and his wife Jessica Curtis said they were confused and a bit spooked when they first found the animatronic witch lying “dead” on their porch.“Fortunately, the witch lives to haunt another year. However, she’s a little apprehensive to start singing her lullaby to the local wildlife,” Michael said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween

