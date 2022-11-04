Read full article on original website
Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween
Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway
As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Mom Finds Cannabis Gummy Worms In 5-Year-Old's Halloween Candy
A Missouri mother was shocked to find a package containing cannabis-infused gummy worms mixed in with the Halloween candy her five-year-old collected during a trunk-or-treat event over the weekend. Tiffany Burroughs told KMOV that she took her three boys, ages one, two, and five, to the trunk-or-treat at a local...
Trick Or Treat! Your Enemy Sent Someone To Kill You
‘Murder With My Husband’ and the bizarre tale of the trick-or-treater who shot a man at his own home
A Woman Couldn't Get A Temporary Halloween Tattoo Off Her Face & TikTok Came To The Rescue
Many of us love to go all out for Halloween and get into character for the spooky night, but what happens when part of your costume refuses to come off?. In a TikTok video that's gone viral, Elizabeth Rose said she applied a temporary skeleton tattoo on her face for Halloween and the next day she couldn't get it off no matter how hard she tried.
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
Video reveals boy dressed as Spider-Man donating candy to empty bowl on Halloween
In an act as sweet as Halloween, a young New Jersey trick-or-treater dressed as Spider-Man went viral after a doorbell camera caught him filling an empty bowl with his own candy. Landon Barker approached a home in Toms River, New Jersey, when he noticed a bowl of candy left for...
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
Trick-or-treaters refill empty candy bowl
These kids in Minnesota noticed an empty candy bowl on a porch on Halloween. So they started refilling it with their own candy.
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
Choose from faux, flower, and even pre-lit Christmas wreaths and garlands to dress your door and decorate your home this year.
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
Voices: The scariest part of Halloween? Dealing with spoilt brats in masks demanding free sweets
This year, like every year, we all have to play our part in our own little remakes ofHalloween. For real. On our own doorsteps. Trick or treat they call it. Threatening behaviour would be a more honest description of the ritual terror. The play horror is not that amusing, really.You too may be feeling some trepidation about that annual licensed exercise in junior extortion, “trick or treat". In the name of Halloween, whatever that is, or was, children are given leave to threaten whole neighbourhoods with criminal damage. You, too, may dread the diabolical knock on the door in...
Halloween Has Changed
Opinion | When people think of Halloween they picture a particularly American holiday with candy, costumes, and mischief, but Halloween has its somewhat ambiguous origins in multiple countries. Halloween is much more an amalgamation of multiple holidays and traditions. The earliest accounts we have of Halloween being celebrated is the record of a pagan Gaelic holiday named Samhain (pronounced SAH-won). Samhain was a celebration of the beginning of the winter and the end of summer. Celebrated on the night of October 31st through to the dawn of November 1st. Roughly situated between the winter equinox and the summer solstice, to mark the end of the harvest. Samhain was also a tradition of honoring and celebrating the dead. It was believed that the barrier between the living and the dead was weakest during this time, allowing recently dead spirits to be free to haunt, comfort, or escape their spiritual purgatory to either ascend to heaven or plummet to the underworld.
31 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents
"A child brings so much joy to a parent’s life: their laughter, their smile, their Halloween candy."
"No tricks, just treats!" Publix giving out free candy to trick or treaters
MIAMI - If you're looking for a place to take the little ones trick or treating, Publix has you covered.The grocery giant posted on Facebook "No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 - 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores."The in-store trick-or-treating is for children under 12 and they do need to be accompanied by an adult."We trick or treat at our Publix every year. Thank you for this fun tradition!" Tiffany Green Evans wrote on Publix's Facebook page.Although this is a national campaign, you should check with your local store to make sure they're participating.
Raccoons end Halloween by attacking robotic witch on couple's porch
A pair of hooligan raccoons marked the end of Halloween by attacking a robotic witch that a couple had put out to decorate their porch.This video shows the moment the masked bandits launched at the decoration, pulling it to the ground.Michael Collins and his wife Jessica Curtis said they were confused and a bit spooked when they first found the animatronic witch lying “dead” on their porch.“Fortunately, the witch lives to haunt another year. However, she’s a little apprehensive to start singing her lullaby to the local wildlife,” Michael said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
