tsusports.com

Late Run Moves Jackson State Past Texas Southern

Jackson State scored 20 unanswered points midway in the third quarter for a 41-14 win over Texas Southern before a soldout crowd of 21,000-plus at PNC Stadium Saturday night. After an early punt on TSU's first drive, JSU marched 65 yards in 12 plays for an early 7-0 lead as Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed from 3 yards out after the PAT. TSU was forced to punt again and JSU answered in three plays as Shedeur Sanders found D.J. Stevens for a 38-yard strike and a 14-0 lead.
JACKSON, MS
WSFA

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Talk Radio 960am

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eater

Chopped, Screwed, and Gloriously Cheesy

Abbas Dhanani has spent much of his life becoming a jack of many trades. He’s helped run restaurant franchises and launched his own successful Instagram food blog (@houstoneatz). Now, he’s focusing on his obsessions: New York City and meat. So when he had the idea to launch a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox26houston.com

Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting

HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
HOUSTON, TX
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
kwhi.com

SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH

The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
alabamanews.net

Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma

Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
SELMA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45

The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Clocks go back 1 hour this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that dreaded time of year again. The time when we have to set our clocks back one hour and watch our sunsets happen at ridiculously early times. Yay. Can you tell I’m really excited about the whole time change thing? I’m certainly not alone...
WSFA

Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a Saturday night crash in the 1100 block of E. South Boulevard. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Andrew Sword, the driver...
MONTGOMERY, AL

