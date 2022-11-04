Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
tsusports.com
Football Awaits Jackson State For Highly-Anticipated SWAC Showdown At PNC Stadium
• Texas Southern returns to PNC Stadium for the first time in more than a month for a key game against nationally ranked Jackson State on Saturday night at 6 p.m. • Texas Southern will play before a sellout crowd at PNC Stadium for the first time ever. The stadium holds 22,039 fans as tickets sold out earlier in the week.
tsusports.com
Late Run Moves Jackson State Past Texas Southern
Jackson State scored 20 unanswered points midway in the third quarter for a 41-14 win over Texas Southern before a soldout crowd of 21,000-plus at PNC Stadium Saturday night. After an early punt on TSU's first drive, JSU marched 65 yards in 12 plays for an early 7-0 lead as Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed from 3 yards out after the PAT. TSU was forced to punt again and JSU answered in three plays as Shedeur Sanders found D.J. Stevens for a 38-yard strike and a 14-0 lead.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tuskegee football coach, AD seeing success in first year
TUSKEGEE — Reginald Ruffin pulls his white Chevy Tahoe down the pavement to the bottom of the hill overlooking Abbott Stadium and puts it in park. Absent of Ruffin, his car, and a couple others, the hill is vacant. That’s far from the case on a game day, though.
Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Tickets Giveaway
Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Tickets Giveaway.
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
fox26houston.com
'Trill on Wheels' celebrates Houston bred hip hop stars
Trill on wheels is a hip-hop-inspired cycling experience like no other. You can only find it in Houston!
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
Eater
Chopped, Screwed, and Gloriously Cheesy
Abbas Dhanani has spent much of his life becoming a jack of many trades. He’s helped run restaurant franchises and launched his own successful Instagram food blog (@houstoneatz). Now, he’s focusing on his obsessions: New York City and meat. So when he had the idea to launch a...
fox26houston.com
Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting
HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma
Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
lowndessignal.com
Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45
The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
WSFA
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WSFA
Clocks go back 1 hour this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that dreaded time of year again. The time when we have to set our clocks back one hour and watch our sunsets happen at ridiculously early times. Yay. Can you tell I’m really excited about the whole time change thing? I’m certainly not alone...
WSFA
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a Saturday night crash in the 1100 block of E. South Boulevard. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Andrew Sword, the driver...
Comments / 0