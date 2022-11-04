Jackson State scored 20 unanswered points midway in the third quarter for a 41-14 win over Texas Southern before a soldout crowd of 21,000-plus at PNC Stadium Saturday night. After an early punt on TSU's first drive, JSU marched 65 yards in 12 plays for an early 7-0 lead as Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed from 3 yards out after the PAT. TSU was forced to punt again and JSU answered in three plays as Shedeur Sanders found D.J. Stevens for a 38-yard strike and a 14-0 lead.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO