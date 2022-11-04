ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

TheDailyBeast

Judge Boots Nikolas Cruz’s Attorneys During Emotional Day in Court

Comments made by Nikolas Cruz’ defense team after a series of victim impact statements sent a Florida courtroom into chaos Tuesday, as families reeled from a verdict that allowed the 24-year-old gunman to dodge a death sentence. One of Cruz’s attorneys, chief public defender David Wheeler, was aggrieved by a comment made by one victim’s parent that referred to Wheeler’s children. “I feel that 99 percent or a great percentage that has been said has been appropriate,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer said, admonishing defense attorneys who had laughed with the killer and at one point stuck a middle finger up at...
FLORIDA STATE
KFI AM 640

Judge: Negligence Claim Against 2 `Rust' Producers Can Proceed

A script supervisor who was standing next to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when she was fatally shot with a prop weapon fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021 can move forward with her negligence claim against two of the producers, a judge ruled Wednesday.
TheDailyBeast

Epstein Pal Leon Black Alleges Rape Accuser Is Russian Spy

Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire pal, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, has filed another lawsuit against the former Russian model who alleges he raped her, claiming she may be a Russian spy and that she and her lawyers attempted to “harm and humiliate him” despite the fact she had already allegedly collected millions in a confidentiality agreement.The suit, filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday and seen by The Daily Beast, alleges Guzel Ganieva “made false allegations” that Black assaulted and abused her, which he claims was in direct violation of a confidentiality agreement “under which Plaintiff had paid...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Parkland families’ outrage over Nikolas Cruz verdict highlights a key issue with death penalty trials

A Florida jury handed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz a life sentence without parole for killing 14 students and three staff in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 12 October.The verdict, which spared the 24-year-old a potential death sentence, outraged a number of Parkland families, and it exposed the challenges of a controversial practice known as “death qualification,” which is designed to insure opponents of capital punishment never make it on juries.Here’s what you need to know about the controversy:What are Parkland families saying about the verdict?A number of families tied to the massacre criticised the...
PARKLAND, FL
KESQ News Channel 3

DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals

The first appellate action to challenge a wave of dismissals by Riverside County Superior Court judges trying to slice through a backlog that accumulated during the COVID lockdowns is underway, the county's top prosecutor announced today.   District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the agency wants the case of People v. Jose Luis Tapia returned to the The post DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Alabama Now

Judge tosses hired killer’s lawsuit, clearing way for his execution

A federal judge dismissed an inmate’s claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama’s request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama’s prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.
ALABAMA STATE
Navy Times

Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam

An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Florida School Mass Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison

(Reuters) -Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after listening to hours of anguished testimony from survivors and victims' relatives. A jury voted last month to spare Cruz, 24, the death...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense

Federal prosecutors rested their case Thursday against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting nearly five weeks of testimony, videos and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The case will now turn to the defense, which is preparing to put Rhodes on the witness stand — an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction. Rhodes' lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an unusual defense strategy...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS DFW

Oath Keepers leader testifies in his own defense in Jan. 6 sedition trial

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, said in court Friday that he believed the 2020 election was "unconstitutional" and explained why he created his far-right libertarian militia.Testifying at trial in his own defense, Rhodes took the stand after federal prosecutors spent nearly five weeks arguing he and four codefendants committed seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes told jurors he feared the White House would be attacked by anti-fascists in the weeks after the election and anticipated then-President Donald Trump would invoke the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

