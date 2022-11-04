Read full article on original website
Alex Jones Claims Sandy Hook Families Pressured Him to Renounce Guns
Alex Jones was ordered in October to pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent for describing the deadly shooting as a hoax.
Dr. Phil, CBS seek attorney fees from 20-year-old who alleged assault at Utah ranch
A judge threw out the case in August. Hannah Archuleta sued last year, claiming the popular TV doctor recommended she be treated at a Utah camp, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday
Judge Boots Nikolas Cruz’s Attorneys During Emotional Day in Court
Comments made by Nikolas Cruz’ defense team after a series of victim impact statements sent a Florida courtroom into chaos Tuesday, as families reeled from a verdict that allowed the 24-year-old gunman to dodge a death sentence. One of Cruz’s attorneys, chief public defender David Wheeler, was aggrieved by a comment made by one victim’s parent that referred to Wheeler’s children. “I feel that 99 percent or a great percentage that has been said has been appropriate,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer said, admonishing defense attorneys who had laughed with the killer and at one point stuck a middle finger up at...
Judge Refuses Alec Baldwin’s Request to Dismiss ‘Rust’ Script Supervisor’s Lawsuit: Case Suggests ‘Extreme and Outrageous Conduct’
A California judge on Tuesday determined that a script supervisor attached to the Western film Rust can move forward with many — but not all — of the claims she alleged in a civil lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin. Mamie Mitchell sued Baldwin and his finance company El...
Judge: Negligence Claim Against 2 `Rust' Producers Can Proceed
A script supervisor who was standing next to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when she was fatally shot with a prop weapon fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021 can move forward with her negligence claim against two of the producers, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Epstein Pal Leon Black Alleges Rape Accuser Is Russian Spy
Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire pal, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, has filed another lawsuit against the former Russian model who alleges he raped her, claiming she may be a Russian spy and that she and her lawyers attempted to “harm and humiliate him” despite the fact she had already allegedly collected millions in a confidentiality agreement.The suit, filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday and seen by The Daily Beast, alleges Guzel Ganieva “made false allegations” that Black assaulted and abused her, which he claims was in direct violation of a confidentiality agreement “under which Plaintiff had paid...
Trial set for reenactor charged with leaving pipe bomb
WINCHESTER, Va. — (AP) — A federal trial for a former Civil War reenactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year. Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, had been on the docket for a jury...
Parkland families’ outrage over Nikolas Cruz verdict highlights a key issue with death penalty trials
A Florida jury handed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz a life sentence without parole for killing 14 students and three staff in a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 12 October.The verdict, which spared the 24-year-old a potential death sentence, outraged a number of Parkland families, and it exposed the challenges of a controversial practice known as “death qualification,” which is designed to insure opponents of capital punishment never make it on juries.Here’s what you need to know about the controversy:What are Parkland families saying about the verdict?A number of families tied to the massacre criticised the...
This circuit judge candidate's courtroom experience includes stints as a defendant
In her campaign for Jefferson Circuit Court, Tracy Evette Davis says she has practiced law for eight years all across the state of Kentucky. But in addition to representing others, she was herself the defendant in at least three cases. The Courier Journal reviewed Davis' record after a judge not...
DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals
The first appellate action to challenge a wave of dismissals by Riverside County Superior Court judges trying to slice through a backlog that accumulated during the COVID lockdowns is underway, the county's top prosecutor announced today. District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the agency wants the case of People v. Jose Luis Tapia returned to the The post DA begins process of appealing mass case dismissals appeared first on KESQ.
Judge tosses hired killer’s lawsuit, clearing way for his execution
A federal judge dismissed an inmate’s claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama’s request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith waited too long to file the challenge. But U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. also warned Alabama’s prison commissioner to strictly follow established protocol when officials attempt to put Smith to death next month.
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
Settlement reached in suits over FBI posing as AP reporter
WASHINGTON — The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. The long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court...
Florida School Mass Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison
(Reuters) -Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after listening to hours of anguished testimony from survivors and victims' relatives. A jury voted last month to spare Cruz, 24, the death...
Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday.
Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense
Federal prosecutors rested their case Thursday against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates charged in the U.S. Capitol attack after presenting nearly five weeks of testimony, videos and text messages they say prove the defendants were behind a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. The case will now turn to the defense, which is preparing to put Rhodes on the witness stand — an enormously risky move that the extremist group leader may see as his only way to escape conviction. Rhodes' lawyers have signaled that they will rely on an unusual defense strategy...
Oath Keepers leader testifies in his own defense in Jan. 6 sedition trial
Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, said in court Friday that he believed the 2020 election was "unconstitutional" and explained why he created his far-right libertarian militia.Testifying at trial in his own defense, Rhodes took the stand after federal prosecutors spent nearly five weeks arguing he and four codefendants committed seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes told jurors he feared the White House would be attacked by anti-fascists in the weeks after the election and anticipated then-President Donald Trump would invoke the...
