Court Strikes Meta’s Affirmative Defenses in FTC’s Suit to Halt Acquisition of VR App Developer Within Unlimited

By Christina Tabacco
 4 days ago
Washington State Court Blocks Albertsons Payout Following Merger with Kroger

On Thursday, the Superior Court of Washington for Kings County issued an order granting the plaintiff State of Washington’s motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against defendant Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Albertsons) The TRO enjoins Albertsons, through November 10, from paying a “Pre-Closing” or “Special” dividend to its shareholders “in an amount up to $4 billion.”
Apple Moves to Dismiss AliveCor’s Antitrust Case Over Kardia Band

Apple, Inc. has moved to dismiss a complaint filed by AliveCor Inc. in the Northern District of California in a court filing last week. AliveCor’s amended complaint accuses Apple of violating federal antitrust and state unfair competition laws by challenging the validity of AliveCor’s ten patents by initiating an inter partes review at the Patent and Trademark Office.
Ex-CEOs of MoviePass Charged in Criminal Securities Fraud Scheme

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the unsealing of an indictment late last week naming two C-suite executives with the publicly traded but now bankrupt company Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) and its subsidiary MoviePass Inc., and charging them with wire and securities fraud. The DOJ accused the two...
Twitter, After Tesla, Sued by Ex-Employees for Mass Layoffs Without Notice

Former Twitter Inc. workers laid off last week have sued the company for failing to timely notify its employees of the impending layoffs. The November 3 lawsuit comes as Elon Musk takes the reins as both owner and CEO of the social media platform and shortly after the company announced a nearly 50% reduction in its workforce with plans to lay off about 3,700 workers.
