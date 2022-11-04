Read full article on original website
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
New purchase locations for Hadi Shrine Circus tickets
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets for the annual Hadi Shrine Circus are on sale. Tickets can be purchased in-person at remote locations in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Dubois, and Knox Counties. These remote ticket locations are selling exchange and reserved seat tickets through Monday, November 21. Exchange tickets can be purchased also...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville. It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon. Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers...
Veterans Day celebrated early with parade in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Veterans Day may be less than a week away, but Owensboro celebrated it early with a parade on their riverfront this weekend. The tradition honoring our nation’s heroes returned as floats, firetrucks and more went down parts of 2nd Street and Veterans Boulevard. People at the parade say it’s important to […]
Home Team Friday: Memorial vs. Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial – 33 Boonville – 14
EPD: Wanted Miami man caught at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted out of Miami, Florida was caught over a thousand miles away at an Evansville bank. Saturday morning, authorities say they responded to the Fifth Third Bank on Green River Road after a man allegedly tried to cash a fake check. According to an affidavit, the man tried to run, but was taken to the ground by officers.
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Christmas Wish 2022 Now Accepting Letters for Western KY and Southern IN Families in Need
Here at WBKR, 'tis the season for Christmas Wish. 2022 marks our charity's 46th anniversary season of making Christmas wishes come true for families in need here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana. Our mission, like it has been since the 70s, is simple- to make sure that "every child in the Tristate gets a visit from Santa on Christmas."
Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
Tri-State locals answer what they would do with Powerball Jackpot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What would you do with 1.5 billion dollars?. As the Powerball amount grows to 1.5 billion dollars, we asked the people of Evansville what they would do with that amount of money. The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot will be November 5th. That jackpot, once...
A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY
I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
Remains of Missing Indiana Woman Have Been Found
Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Evansville woman. Multiple Agencies Have Been Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky have been working to find 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville after she went missing following a car accident on Saturday night. In addition to the Kentucky State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as other emergency services have been searching Kentucky's Green River.
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
New Evansville store opening downtown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in downtown Evansville. ‘Memo’ is a stationery and paper goods store that had its soft open this past Saturday. The store offers products from cards, planners, and more. Owner Heather Vaught, who also owns River City Coffee and Goods, decided...
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season by Lighting the City’s Official Christmas Tree
I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).
