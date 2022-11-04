Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
Notre Dame Ranked No. 25 In The Latest Coaches Poll
Notre Dame is back in the Top 25 after a dominant 35-14 victory over Clemson. The Tigers were ranked fifth in last week's USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but they fell to 12th after the whipping that Notre Dame handed them. Notre Dame has not been ranked in the Top 25...
und.com
Irish Fall to NC State in Four
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in a tough four-set battle to NC State on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Purcell Pavilion. After falling in set one, the Irish were able to claim the second set, but fell in sets three and four to the Wolfpack (20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25).
Standout Defender Garrett Stover Has Amazing Notre Dame Visit Ahead Of A Final Decision
Notre Dame hosted 2024 standout defender Garrett Stover, who is inching closer to a decision following the visit
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame's 4th Quarter Light Show | Clemson Game
Notre Dame's 4th quarter light show for Saturday's game against No. 4 Clemson. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
Defensive player out against Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Clemson will be without a significant contributor along the defensive line tonight against Notre Dame. Defensive end Xavier Thomas won't be available. Clemson has not released its travel (...)
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
irishsportsdaily.com
Top 2024 RB Aneyas Williams Sees Notre Dame "Drop The Mic"
Deland McCullough has been telling Aneyas Williams all about how he uses his running backs. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame running backs coach got to show the elite 2024 Missouri running back exactly what he was talking about as the Irish rushing attack paved the way for a dominant win over #4 Clemson with Williams in attendance.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clemson upset loss at Notre Dame opens Playoff discussion, fuels fan reaction, for other contenders
Clemson sent the College Football Playoff projections into the spin cycle with a lackluster effort in a 35-14 upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. DJ Uiagalelei was 27-for-39 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the Fighting Irish built early momentum with a punt block that resulted in a touchdown. The Irish also returned a Uiagalelei interception for a touchdown on a play that went 96 yards.
Live from South Bend: Clemson fans predict game
South Bend, Ind. -- Clemson fans are all over South Bend as the Tigers prepare to battle the Irish. TCI caught up with some Clemson fans to get their predictions for the game. (...)
Clemson has Interesting Few Moments Before Coming to Notre Dame Stadium
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- It was an interesting afternoon for the Clemson Football team as it made its way to Notre Dame Stadium.
hometownnewsnow.com
Cougars Pounce on Brickies for Sectional Title
(Hobart, IN) - New Prairie brought home a sectional football title for the second straight year Friday night. On the road at Hobart, the Cougars’ offense struck early and often, scoring all their points before halftime. A fast start has become the Cougars’ calling card. They’ve outscored opponents 91-20 in the first half of their first two playoff games.
TCI: Taste of South Bend
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
Tigers and Fighting Irish Fourth-Highest Ticket Priced Game of Week 10
With a 8-0 start from the Clemson Tigers and a 5-3 start from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it's no surprise that ticket prices for the two teams' Sunday matchup at TIAA Bank Field are as high as they are.
WNDU
Marian girls basketball defeats Mishawaka 56-27
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - High school hoops season is descending upon us – and believe it or not, we’re already in the early stages, as some girls basketball teams here in Michiana have started of their regular seasons. The Marian Knights hosted their crosstown rival Mishawaka on Thursday...
WNDU
Fall back on Sunday for Daylight saving time
You’re going to want to bring a poncho with you if you’re planning on tailgating ahead of Notre Dame’s highly-anticipated matchup against Clemson. WNDU-TV, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and our partners are joining forces for the Turkeys on the Table Challenge. Turkeys on the Table...
WNDU
11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament happening this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing softball for a good cause. The 11th annual Toys for Tots softball tournament is happening all weekend at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend. The tournament features the Armed Forces Battle, the Michiana Chrysler Home Run Derby, a men’s tournament with Wings Etc., and...
WNDU
Out-of-state crews helping restore power to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s windstorm might be over, but crews from Indiana-Michigan Power are still working to restore power for all Michiana residents. At the peak of the outages, more than 31,800 customers in Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana lost power. Wind gusts were reported as...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
Comments / 0