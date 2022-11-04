Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
ringsidenews.com
Fans Call For Randy Orton To Take Out Rhea Ripley During WWE Crown Jewel
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans love him for it all. In fact, his penchant for hitting the RKO on women ensured fans wanted to see the same for Rhea Ripley.
itrwrestling.com
Major Free Agent Said To Have “Verbally Agreed” To AEW Contract
In recent weeks both Juice Robinson and Bandido have appeared on AEW Dynamite despite neither being signed to All Elite Wrestling. However, it appears that could be about to change. While NJPW star Juice Robinson stepped up to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the September 28th episode of...
nodq.com
Braun Strowman mocks “flippy flipper” wrestlers and AEW’s Chris Jericho responds
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Omos. Strowman wrote the following on Instagram regarding his match…. “No one see’s the work. No one see’s the tears. No one sees the blood you shed. No one see the pain you’re in. No one see’s the mental stress you go through. No one has any idea what any of us go through to achieve our dreams. With all do respect!!!! I AM NUMBER ONE!!!!!!! #NoOneCanStopMe #IAmNumberOne”
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Bringing Another Released Star Back
You never know who might show up on WWE programming nowadays as the company has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. Last week Emma made her return when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and it sounds like another familiar face could be brought back into the fold.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Former Superstar
In recent months a number of former WWE Superstars have returned to the company as Triple H reshapes the main roster. This policy had led to returns for the likes of Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman and more. It has now been reported that another former Superstar...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Confirms Change To His 'Terrifier 2' Scene
The horror film "Terrifier 2" has become the surprise hit of this year's Halloween season, although it may not be for everyone. Wrestling fans have a particular reason to be interested in the movie, as All Elite Wrestling star and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho makes an appearance. It seems as though Jericho was initially slated to have a bigger role in the film, but another recent horror movie caused director Damien Leone to re-think the ending. Jericho explained the change in a recent interview with ScreenRant.
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Calls Out AEW For Being “Flat” Across Recent Months
Eric Bischoff has never been afraid to be critical of All Elite Wrestling when he feels that their product hasn’t been up to par. In recent weeks this has seen the former WCW President criticise the company for the amount of seemingly random matches on their television shows. AEW...
