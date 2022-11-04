Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ringsidenews.com
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
PWMania
Bayley and Bianca Belair Make History at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The match ended with Belair trapping Bayley’s leg in a ladder, preventing Bayley from getting up and winning the match. Belair...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
Comments / 1