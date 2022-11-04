ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Markets Insider

The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.

There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
Fortune

‘Dark clouds’: One of the world’s biggest shipping companies has a stark recession warning for the global economy in its latest earnings report

Demand for shipping is declining, with big implications for the global economy. The world has just a few giant shipping companies, and they touch every corner of international trade on a daily basis, so they’re attuned to the health of the global economy. When the world sneezes, in other words, shipping firms like Maersk get a cold.
Benzinga

Why China Probably Won't Invade Taiwan--Plus, A Hedged Bet Against Chinese Stocks.

In a post last week (“What Comes Next In China“), I shared Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella’s argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. The heart of his argument was that China might take advantage of the Ukraine War depleting Western armaments and Western sanctions on Russia weakening Western economies:
WPXI Pittsburgh

World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
Markets Insider

Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures

Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
Reuters

Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy