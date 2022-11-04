Read full article on original website
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
The stock market could fall 29% if a drop in corporate earnings comes alongside a typical recession
The S&P 500 is poised to fall another 29% if a typical recession hits the economy, according to DataTrek. The research firm said a 20% decline in corporate earnings would put the S&P 500's annual EPS at $176. "It takes a lot of bad news to push S&P 500 multiples...
The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here
A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.
There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
‘Dark clouds’: One of the world’s biggest shipping companies has a stark recession warning for the global economy in its latest earnings report
Demand for shipping is declining, with big implications for the global economy. The world has just a few giant shipping companies, and they touch every corner of international trade on a daily basis, so they’re attuned to the health of the global economy. When the world sneezes, in other words, shipping firms like Maersk get a cold.
Why China Probably Won't Invade Taiwan--Plus, A Hedged Bet Against Chinese Stocks.
In a post last week (“What Comes Next In China“), I shared Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella’s argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. The heart of his argument was that China might take advantage of the Ukraine War depleting Western armaments and Western sanctions on Russia weakening Western economies:
World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
European shares open lower as mining, luxury stocks fall
Nov 7 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday as mining and luxury stocks fell after hopes of an easing in China's strict COVID-19 measures were quashed over the weekend.
The Fed could let the slowdown last up to 3 years to bring inflation down, top Morgan Stanley economist says
The Federal Reserve could let an economic slowdown last three years, according to Morgan Stanley's top economist. The US central bank appears to be shifting to more gradual interest rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation. "They're willing to let a slowdown happen over a long period of time,"...
The world could face the worst financial crisis since World War II as hyperinflation looms, hedge fund says
Hyperinflation could tip the global economy into the worst financial crisis since World War II, Elliott Management says. The fund said the end of cheap borrowing will spur financial extremes in a letter viewed by the Financial Times. "Investors should not assume they have 'seen everything,'" the letter said. Hyperinflation...
Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
Oil slips 2% on China demand worries, U.S. rate hikes
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was...
US News and World Report
Train Crosses North Korea Border Into Russia After Arms Report, Think Tank Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery. The 38 North project,...
