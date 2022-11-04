9:10 p.m. – While getting gas at the municipal pump on Crompton Avenue, a police officer noticed car lights in the parking lot of the Barbara Tufts Playground next door. A car had driven over a wooden 4×4 onto the grass. The officer had driven over to the lot and opened his car door to talk with the driver when two Burmese mountain dogs came bounding over. The officer shut his door and told the driver to call off his dogs. The dogs were jumping up on the police car. I told the dog’s owner the dogs needed to be on leash; the dog’s owner said he had a remote. The officer told the man he needed to have his dogs leashed and that the park closed at sunset. At the station, the officer noticed scratches on the patrol car. The officer gave the dog owner, an EG resident, a municipal court summons for being in a park after sunset.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO