Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Related
mybackyardnews.com
EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
Brown Daily Herald
Metro Roundup: Bonds on the ballot
Tomorrow, Rhode Island residents will head to the polls. Along with a gubernatorial election, a tightly-contested U.S. House race and contests for local and state representatives, voters will decide on three state bond referenda. Meanwhile, development remains ongoing downtown: The Providence City Council recently granted the Superman building a three-decade...
Brown Daily Herald
Football concedes most points in program history in loss to Yale
Coming off of their biggest win of the year against Penn last weekend, the football team (3-5, 1-4 Ivy League) was unable to keep their momentum rolling, losing to Yale (6-2, 4-1) in a 69-17 blowout Saturday. Yale’s 69 points marks the most Brown has allowed in a game in...
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use
The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Bristol custodian saves choking student
Bobby Santos was in the right place at the right time.
GoLocalProv
Night of Violence in Providence: Double Shooting, Fast Food Worker and Student Robbed and Assaulted
Two people were shot in Providence overnight, and multiple individuals — including a fast food worker and a college student — were robbed at gunpoint. Two people were shot off of Hartford Avenue early Saturday morning, according to police. The shooting occurred on Whelan Road. One victim remains...
Pawtucket Times
National college basketball voices weigh in on Friars, Bulldogs
What’s the buzz from a national perspective surrounding the Providence Friars and Bryant Bulldogs as both programs gear up for the upcoming college basketball season? What are seen as the strong points? Are there areas of concern?. For answers to that, we turn it over to five reputable individuals...
10 displaced by Cranston fire
Three families were forced from their homes Sunday night after a fire broke out in Cranston.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
Brown Daily Herald
‘They’re one-in-a-million’: Women’s soccer wins third consecutive Ivy League title
For the third time in a row, the Brown women’s soccer team is once again the Ivy League champion. On the back of the most stringent defense in the conference and an aggressive attack led by forwards Brittany Raphino ’23 and Ava Seelenfreund ’23, the Bears finished undefeated in conference play, just as they did in 2019 and 2021 — the program’s 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Dems Rally SouthCoast Volunteers in Final Campaign Push
In the final weekend before Massachusetts will send a slate of new candidates to statewide and local office, Democratic hopefuls made canvass kickoff stops in New Bedford and Fall River to motivate their volunteers to help elect Democrats up and down the ballot on Nov. 8. Attleboro Mayor and Democratic...
jewishrhody.com
Cakes and cupcakes and pies, oh my!
Bob Sandy, for a multilayer Hungarian torte glazed with coffee sugar. Honorable Mention: Sam Zwetchkenbaum, for Chocolate Challah. The World Series is back in Providence. And no, it’s not that premier baseball event that many of you have been watching. We’re talking about the World Series of Food, at Providence’s Temple Beth-El.
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: Lt Governor
The contest for Rhode Island lieutenant governor is between a traditional liberal Democrat and a combo Republican -- part traditional Republican and part unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump, whose brazen lies and demagoguery continue to poison America’s civic and political life. Sabina Matos came up through ward politics in...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Domestic Assaults and Resisting Arrest
9:10 p.m. – While getting gas at the municipal pump on Crompton Avenue, a police officer noticed car lights in the parking lot of the Barbara Tufts Playground next door. A car had driven over a wooden 4×4 onto the grass. The officer had driven over to the lot and opened his car door to talk with the driver when two Burmese mountain dogs came bounding over. The officer shut his door and told the driver to call off his dogs. The dogs were jumping up on the police car. I told the dog’s owner the dogs needed to be on leash; the dog’s owner said he had a remote. The officer told the man he needed to have his dogs leashed and that the park closed at sunset. At the station, the officer noticed scratches on the patrol car. The officer gave the dog owner, an EG resident, a municipal court summons for being in a park after sunset.
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
Brown Daily Herald
Spilker ’24: Brown’s response to the antisemitic Hillel note fails to center the Jewish community
In a Nov. 1 email from Vice President for Institutional Equity and Diversity Sylvia Carey-Butler and Vice President for Campus Life Eric Estes to the Brown community, the hateful and violent note left at Brown RISD Hillel last week did not even get its own sentence before Carey-Butler and Estes moved on to vaguely decry other “incidents of bias” seen on and around campus in recent weeks, as well as listing support resources to students.
GoLocalProv
Arrest Warrant Issued After Antisemitic Note Left at Brown-RISD Hillel
Providence police have issued an arrest warrant after an anti-semitic message was left this week at the Brown-RISD Hillel, GoLocal has learned. On Monday, GoLocalProv.com broke the story that a note was found on the premises stating, “I would never give the rich stuck up entitled Jews any money. F—k you all. Hail Hitler. Gas the f—king Jews and hope you die.”
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Comments / 0